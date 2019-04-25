Ramiz and Rosa Go Back-To-Back in 5-1 Power Win

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Ryan Ramiz and Joseph Rosa launched back-to-back no-doubt home runs in the first inning to lead West Virginia to a 5-1 victory over the Asheville Tourists Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.

With two down in the bottom of the first, Ramiz cranked a 388-foot bomb to right-center for his first home run of the season off Frederis Para (0-1). Rosa followed that up with a 406-foot blast to straightaway right, giving West Virginia (13-6) a 3-0 lead through one inning.

The Power had not hit back-to-back homers in a game since April 8, 2018, when Kyle Watson and Rafelin Lorenzo accomplished the feat against Greenville.

Steven Moyers (2-1) was strong at home again in his fourth start of the season, tossing six scoreless innings and allowing just three hits while striking out four Asheville (7-13) batters. The southpaw has now thrown 13 scoreless innings in his two home starts.

West Virginia would tack on another run in the fourth inning off a Cesar Izturis Jr. RBI single to lift the Power to a 4-0 lead.

In the seventh, Asheville would end the shutout on an RBI base hit from Terrin Vavra off David Ellingson to cut the lead to 4-1. However, Onil Pena scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning to increase the lead back to four.

Ellingson and Dayeison Arias closed down the final three innings, with just a single unearned tally coming against Ellingson in the seventh.

Thursday's victory marks the fourth win in a row for the Power and their eighth straight win at Appalachian Power Park, their longest such stretch since a 13-game home winning streak from July 17-August 15, 2017.

West Virginia continues their series against the Asheville Tourists Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. RHP Logan Gilbert (1-0, 0.64 ERA) heads to the bump for the Power, while the Tourists send RHP Ryan Feltner (0-2, 6.35 ERA) to the slab. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

Friday marks the second Fireworks Friday at Appalachian Power Park, presented by Suddenlink. Also, it's the second part of the Seattle Mariners poster giveaway, where fans will have a chance to secure their own exclusive Mariners poster, with limited quantities available. Gates open at 6 p.m. The highlight of the homestand comes Saturday, April 27, which is Will Ferrell Day at Appalachian Power Park, and includes a Josh Bell cowbell giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

