GreenJackets Drop Opener in Delmarva 4-3

April 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





Salisbury, MD: The GreenJackets (9-10) collected only five hits, and Frankie Tostado had three of them but it wasn't enough to take down the South Atlantic League's best team, the Delmarva Shorebirds (16-2) as Augusta fell 4-3. The GreenJackets have now lost three in a row for the first time this season, and all three games have been one-run contests.

In the first inning, a groundball off the bat of Cadyn Grenier for Delmarva slipped past 3rd baseman Wander Franco allowing Grenier to reach 2nd base. Franco was charged with an error. Later in the inning, Adam Hall singled to score Grenier and lift Delmarva to an early 1-0 lead. The run was unearned for GreenJackets starting pitcher Seth Corry.

Corry retired eight in a row going to the 4th, but he ran into trouble. After an infield hit for Adam Hall started the inning, he proceeded to steal two bases, and later in the inning, Daniel Fajardo singled to make it 2-0. Seth Corry's scoreless inning streak to start the season ends at 13.2 innings.

With Del Marva leading 2-0, Corry allowed another run in the 4th inning on a sacrifice fly for Will Robertson to make it 3-0. Corry ends his night after 3.2 innings, allowing three runs, but only two were earned. He struck-out six and walked only two batters.

Blaine Knight was sharp all night for Delmarva. The #10 Prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization did not allow a run while he struck out eight and gave up just two hits over five innings.

The Delmarva bats continued to work for their starting pitcher. In the 5th, Robert Neustrom hit his 1st triple of the year, scoring Cadyn Grenier, to give the Shorebirds a 4-0 lead.

In the 9th inning, after Nico Giarratano singled and Ismael Munguia walked, Tyler Joyner got two outs and with two strikes on Tostado was looking to end the game. Frankie barreled one up and hit his 4th home run of the season down the left field line to make it 4-3. Jacob Gonzalez came up though and lined out to end the game.

Player of the Game: Frankie Tostado, 3-4, R, 3 RBI, HR

On a night where the GreenJackets offense struggled, Frankie Tostado did far from that. A single, double and home run capped off his 7th multi-hit game of the season. Tostado is now batting .364 to start 2019.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 p.m. @ Delmarva Shorebirds, RHP Sean Hjelle (AUG) (0-0, 2.75 ERA) vs LHP Drew Rom (0-0, 4.63)

Sean Hjelle will make his 5th start of the season tomorrow. Augusta's opening night starter dazzled to end the homestand last Saturday. Hjelle went six innings of shutout baseball and he allowed just one hit. It was the longest outing of the big right-handers career. The 2nd Round pick from the University of Kentucky in 2018, is ranked as the #6 Overall Prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB.com. He has 19 strikeouts to only three walks this season.

Delmarva will send out LHP Drew Rom. Rom is ranked as the #28 Overall Prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization according to MLB.com. Rom was a 4th Round pick in 2017 out of Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. The 19-year old has a 4.63 ERA and 20 strikeouts to just three walks this season.

