Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Kyra Carusa
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Kyra Carusa
San Diego native Kyra Carusa is grateful for all the support her hometown gave her as a student and as a professional, and gives back to that same community through the Athlete Academy Foundation, empowering students to determine their path after school.
#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Gotham FC's Esther González, Ann-Katrin Berger Nominated for Ballon d'Or, Yashin Trophy - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Nominated for 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin - Washington Spirit
- Kate Del Fava Makes an Impact Beyond the Game with Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nomination - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Celebrates Opening of Mini-Pitch at Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Debuts @SomosSpirit - Washington Spirit
- First-Of-Its-Kind Children's Book to Highlight Gotham FC Players, Keep Her in the Game Initiative - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Acquires Defender Katie Scott on Loan from KC Current - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Loans Defender Katie Scott to Racing Louisville FC for Remainder of 2025 NWSL Season - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Appoints Destination Sport Travel as Official Travel Partner
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Programming Details for August Matches, Presented by Kaiser Permanente
- San Diego Wave FC Earn Scoreless Draw against North Carolina Courage
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage
- Wave FC's Arias and Dudinha to Face off in Copa América Femenina Final