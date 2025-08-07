Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Kyra Carusa

August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Kyra Carusa

San Diego native Kyra Carusa is grateful for all the support her hometown gave her as a student and as a professional, and gives back to that same community through the Athlete Academy Foundation, empowering students to determine their path after school.

#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide







