Late Lead Falters on Volpe Bobblehead Night in Front of Sold Out Crowd in Somerset

July 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Jeisson Rosario at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Jeisson Rosario at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Bowie Baysox by a score of 6-5 on Wednesday night in the second of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.

Rehabbing Yankees outfielder Willie Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a base hit in his fifth game for Somerset.

The bottom three hitters in Somerset's order, Mickey Gasper, Max Burt, and Jeisson Rosario, combined to go 7-for-11, accounting for all five of the Patriots' runs.

RHP Chase Hampton (5 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 8 K) threw a career high 101 pitches in his seventh Double-A start.

Hampton has struck out 8+ in ten of his 16 starts this season between High-A and Double-A. He recorded the first four outs of his outing via strikeout.

2B Max Burt (3-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) put the Patriots on the board with an RBI double in the 2nd, later bringing home another run with a single in the 4th.

Wednesday marked Burt's fifth multi-RBI game and eighth multi-hit game of the season with the Patriots. In the month of July, Burt is 7-for-23 (.304) with a 1.128 OPS and 5 RBI in 8 games.

1B Mickey Gasper (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, R) gave Somerset a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the 4th.

The two-hit game marked Gasper's seventh multi-hit performance of the season. Over Gasper's last 19 games since 5/28, he's slashing .368/.463/.1.112 with 18 R and 12 RBI.

RF Jeisson Rosario (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) extended Somerset's lead to 2-0 with an RBI-double the 2nd inning, before his RBI single in the 6th broke a 4-4 tie and put the Patriots in the lead.

Rosario's two-hit performance counted for his 15th multi-hit game of the season and third over his last four games.

Over his last 18 games since 6/24, Rosario is hitting .288 with a .439 OBP and eight multi-hit games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.