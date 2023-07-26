Quiet Bats Cost Senators
July 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Altoona Curve knocked off the Harrisburg Senators Wednesday afternoon 3-1 at FNB Field. The Senators scored first on an error followed by a triple in the first inning, but that's all the runs they would score Wednesday. Altoona immediately tied the game in the second and took the lead in the fifth when they scored a pair of runs. The teams have split the first two games of the series.
The Big Play
In the fifth inning with one out and Altoona batting, Dylan Shockley walked. His walk was followed by back-to-back singles to give Altoona a 2-1 lead.
On Capitol Hill
Dustin Saenz started and went five innings allowing three runs, two earned on seven hits. He faced 21 batters... Patrick Ruotolo, Garvin Alston and Jack Sinclair combined to go the last four innings without allowing a run.
With the Gavel
James Wood had two hits and drove in the lone Senators run with a triple in the first inning... Brady Lindsly and JT Arruda both had two hits in the game.
Filibusters
Harrisburg went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position... The Senators turned two double plays to give them seven for the first two games of the series...The time of the game was 2:32... The attendance was 5,078.
On the Docket
The Senators and Altoona Curve play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.
