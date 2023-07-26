Garcia Slams the Door in Curve's Wednesday Win

July 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Oliver Garcia struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning for Altoona to pick up his seventh save of the campaign in a 3-1 win for the Curve over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field.

Garcia is now 7-for-8 in save attempts this season for the Curve as he turned his 22nd scoreless outing this year for Altoona in 30 appearances. Nick Dombkowski earned the win, tossing 2.2 innings of scoreless work with four strikeouts. Since June 4, Dombkowski is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA in 32.0 innings across 10 appearances (three starts), allowing six earned runs, seven walks, and striking out 23 batters. Neither Garcia nor Dombkowski have been scored upon in the month of July.

Beau Sulser started the game for Altoona and allowed one unearned run in the first inning. He tossed a season-long 4.0 innings for Altoona in his third appearance on the campaign, striking out four batters on just four hits allowed.

Altoona answered the unearned run in the second inning to tie the game. Mike Jarvis and Tsung-Che Cheng both reached base on singles before Claudio Finol layed down a sacrifice bunt to score Jarvis from third base.

The Curve rallied for two runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach. After a Dylan Shockley walk and a Lolo Sanchez single, Chavez Young hit an RBI-single to put the Curve ahead. Jacob Gonzalez followed two batters later with an RBI-single of his own to make it a 3-1 game. All three of Altoona's runs came against Senators starter Dustin Saenz, who gave up seven hits in 5.0 innings.

Jarvis finished the day with three hits, his second-consecutive multi-hit game for the Curve in his fourth game at the Double-A level. Gonzalez and Young each finished with two hits as Altoona's offense recorded 10 hits for the second game in a row against the Senators. Cameron Junker tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit and adding three strikeouts.

Altoona continues its six-game series on the road with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. LHP Anthony Solometo takes the ball for the Curve against LHP Alex Troop for Harrisburg. Pre-game coverage gets underway at 6:15 p.m. on Talk Radio 98.5 WRTA and online at www.bit.ly/CurveRadioNet.

The Curve are proud to celebrate our 25th Anniversary season in 2023. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.