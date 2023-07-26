Martinez's Big Day and Late Akron Rally Not Enough in 7-5 Loss to Erie

Angel Martinez homers and drives in two, but the Erie SeaWolves score in each of the first three innings to beat the Akron RubberDucks 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After Akron jumped ahead in the top of the first, Erie quickly responded by loading the bases with one out. A Jake Holton walk and Mario Feliciano ground out brought home two and put the SeaWolves on top 2-1.

Mound Presence

Ross Carver got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble as Erie's batters battled to work deep counts and chased the right-hander after an inning and two thirds. Matt Turner followed allowing one run over two and a third. Tanner Burns allowed two runs over two and two-thirds. Franco Aleman worked a scoreless inning and a third.

Duck Tales

Martinez got his big day started in the first by giving Akron the early 1-0 lead by scoring Petey Halpin on a sac-fly to deep center. Martinez kept his offensive day rolling in the third by launching a solo home run off the arena behind the wall in left to cut Erie's lead to 4-2. For the second day in a row, Akron started to threaten in the eighth. Martinez lined a one-out double down the line in right before scoring on Juan Brito's double. Two batters later, Aaron Bracho ripped a single off the wall in left to score Brito and make it 7-4 Erie. Gabriel Rodriguez lifted a sac-fly to score Micael Ramirez and make it 7-5 Erie. After Bryce Ball worked a two-out walk to put the tying run on first, the SeaWolves got a big strikeout to end the Akron threat in the eighth.

Notebook

Martinez' home run was his ninth of the season, which is tied for most on the active roster...Aleman has not allowed a run over his first six appearances (10 innings) since being promoted to Akron on July 1...Game Time: 2:46...Attendance: 2,902.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, July 27 at 6:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (3-5, 3.41 ERA) will take on Erie lefty Lael Lockhart (2-0, 1.82 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

