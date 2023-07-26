Sea Dogs Drop Second Straight with 7-5 Loss to Flying Squirrels

Richmond, Virginia - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-8, 55-37) drop second straight game with a 7-5 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (14-9, 47-45) on Wednesday afternoon.

Marcelo Mayer extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the top of the fourth inning while Phillip Sikes, Corey Rosier, and Nathan Hickey all recorded multi-hit days at the plate. Ryan Miller and Joe Jones combined for 2.0 scoreless innings of relief with no walks allowed.

Carter Aldrete put Richmond on the board first with an RBI single in the bottom of the second.

Phillip Sikes tied the game in the top of the third with an RBI single to score Corey Rosier.

Nathan Hickey continued the scoring in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI double (8) to score Mayer before an RBI single from Rosier extended the 3-1 Portland lead.

Richmond regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth by scoring five runs. An RBI single from Munguia along with a two-RBI single from Vaun Brown put Richmond on top before a double steal to score Munguia made it 5-3 Richmond. One more run scored off an RBI single from Brady Whalen.

Chase Meidroth put Portland within two with an RBI single in the top of the seventh to score Sikes before Hickey continued the scoring with an RBI single to score Tyler Dearden.

In the bottom of the seventh, Brown stole home with two outs on the board and Richmond extended the 7-5 lead.

Richmond reliever RHP Parker Dunshee (2-1, 4.06 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one. The loss was issued to Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp (2-4, 6.21 ERA) after pitching 4.1 innings allowing six runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to The Diamond tomorrow, Thursday, July 27th, 2023 for game three of a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game three is slated for 12:05pm. Portland will start RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.00 ERA) while Richmond will give the ball to LHP Nick Zwack (5-6, 6.39 ERA).

