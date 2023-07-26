Jung Collects First Two Erie Hits in Win

Jace Jung picked up his first two Double-A hits as Erie took a second straight game from Akron, winning 7-5 on Wednesday.

Brant Hurter rebounded from a struggling start to turn in a quality start. Hurter allowed a single and a double to the first two batters he faced in the first. Angel Martinez's sacrifice fly started the scoring.

Erie struck back against Ross Carver in the bottom half. With a runner on and one out, Carver walked three batters consecutively including Jake Holton with the bases loaded to tie the game. Mario Feliciano then grounded into a force out which scored Erie's second run.

Carver departed in the second after Jung parachuted a single to center field, scoring another for Erie. Chris Meyers lined Matt Turner's first pitch for an RBI single, giving Erie a 4-1 lead.

Hurter allowed a one-out solo home run to Martinez in the third. The Erie started then retired the last 11 batters he faced. Hurter (5-5) turned in six strong innings, allowing three hits, two runs, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Carver (1-3) took the loss.

Erie tacked on two more in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Danny Serretti and a run-scoring ground out by Trei Cruz. It extended Erie's lead to 7-2.

RJ Petit struggled in relief for the SeaWolves in the eighth inning. Petit surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk. Martinez and Juan Brito hit consecutive doubles with one out. After a walk, Aaron Bracho scored a run on a single. Gabriel Rodriguez then hit a sacrifice fly, making it 7-5. Andrew Magno secured the final out of the eighth and retired the side in order in the ninth inning to lock down his seventh save.

Erie and Akron continue their series on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Lael Lockhart pitches for Erie and Doug Nikhazy pitches for Akron.

