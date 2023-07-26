July 26, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS COME UP EMPTY IN GAME ONE The Portland Sea Dogs fell last night, 6-0 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Richmond got on the board first with an RBI single from Shane Matheny in the bottom of the third inning. Ismael Munguia came home to score on a strikeout double play to make it 2-0 Richmond. Back-to-back RBI singles from Munguia and Matheny doubled the Richmond lead before a two-RBI single from Carter Aldrete hit a two-RBI single to extend the 6-0 lead. Rob Kwiatkowski came in to relieve in the bottom of the sixth and went on to fire 3.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while striking out three. He did not issue a walk across the ten batters he faced.

ANOTHER EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK HONOR RHP Wikelman Gonzalez has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. In just his second Double-A start Gonzalez dominated pitching the first six innings of a combined no-hitter with Brendan Cellucci (2 IP), and Luis Guerrero (1 IP). Gonzalez, 21 years old, fired six no-hit innings allowing one run and four walks while striking out 10 earning his first Double-A win. In two starts with the Sea Dogs this season, Gonzalez has posted a 1-0 record with a 0.75 ERA holding opponents to one run on four hits with 5 walks and 19 strikeouts over 12 innings.

CAN'T STOP TROYE Christopher Troye has not allowed an earned run since June 8th and has racked up 21 strikeouts across 10.1 innings in that time frame. He is holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average across his eleven appearances with Portland.

BEWARE OF CELLUCCI Brendan Celllucci has also been very strong out of the bullpen for Portland. In his last five outings, he has not allowed a run while holding opposing hitters to a .200 average. His last five appearances have spanned 7.2 innings and he has given up five hits while striking out eight.

SPEAKING OF STREAKS Marcelo Mayer is currently riding a six-game hitting streak, batting .350 in those last five games. During that time, he has two doubles, a triple and two RBI. He has also drawn a walk and scored four runs.

STILL ATOP THE STANDINGS The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Sea Dogs are 4.0 games ahead of Reading and 5.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Erie SeaWolves are in first place of the Southwest Division, holding a 0.5 game lead over the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 26, 2008 - Portland scored all six runs during the second and third innings and beat the Trenton Thunder 6-3 on Saturday night. Josh Reddick nailed a 3-run triple off losing pitcher George Kontos (3-10) in the second inning and scored on Argenis Diaz's sacrifice fly. Aaron Bates knocked in the final two runs for Portland with a 2-run shot in the third inning. Dave Gassner (3-5) worked six solid innings on seven hits and three runs to earn the win.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp is scheduled to start today for the Sea Dogs. His last start was July 20th vs New Hampshire. He allowed seven runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three. The seven runs tied his season-high.

