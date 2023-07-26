Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Altoona

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) play game two of their six-game series today at FNB Field. The Senators and Curve are meeting for the second time this season. The Senators took four of six from Altoona in late June at FNB Field. The teams meet once more, in Altoona, in September which is the Senators only visit to Altoona this season. Overall Harrisburg is 40-50 and Altoona is 42-45.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHERS: Harrisburg sends Dustin Saenz (0-3, 7.20 ERA) to the mound. He's opposed by RH Beau Sulser (0-1, 10.80 ERA) who is on the hill for Altoona. The Senators are 1-5 in Saenz's starts but they've scored just seven runs in his last three outings. Sulser appeared in ten MLB games last year, four for the Pirates and six for the Orioles.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators used three home runs to beat the Altoona Curve 6-5 Tuesday night at FNB Field. Altoona took an early 3-0 scoring three times in the second inning before the Sens bounced back with three in the bottom of the third. The teams traded solo home runs in the fifth to knot the game at four. Harrisburg took their first lead of the night with two runs in the sixth inning. Altoona scored a run in the eighth and had the tying run at second when the game ended.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this six-game series with Altoona, the Senators hit the road for a six-game series in Richmond to take on the Flying Squirrels. It's their second and final trip to Richmond. Their remaining schedule is this week vs Altoona; at Erie; home vs Akron; at Richmond; home vs Reading; at Binghamton & Altoona; home vs Bowie.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 52 players (27 pitchers & 25 position players). They've had 21 players make their double-A debut. There are 16 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals. Of the 28 active players, 23 were in the Nationals organization last year.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has six players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#4 overall); #2 Brady House (#70 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#93 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #18 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #22 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood (#5 overall); #2 Hassell III; #3 House (#92 overall); #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (42-59) beat Colorado 6-5... Rochester (45-49) was postpone at Worcester... Wilmington (38-51) beat Brooklyn 11-9... Fredericksburg (40-47) lost to Myrtle Beach 11-6.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1991: Right-hander Reid Cornelius strikes out nine and walks only one en route to pitching a complete game in the Senators' 4-0 victory over the Williamsport Bills on City Island.

