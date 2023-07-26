Decolati's 11-Inning Homer Leads Yard Goats to Win

Manchester, NH - Outfielder Niko Decolati smashed a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning helping the Hartford Yard Goats to a 9-8 victory against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Hartford batted back from a 6-0 deficit, took a 7-6 lead, and then won in extra innings, snapping a five game losing streak. Kyle Datres cranked a three-run homer to extend his hit-streak to a season-high 16 games, which tied the longest in the Eastern League this season (along with teammate Bladimir Restituyo).

The Fisher Cats scored six runs over the first two innings off Hartford starter Case Williams, including home runs by Rainer Nunez and Sebastian Espino. Fisher Cats starter Sem Robberse got off to a solid start with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings and allowed only three singles before the Yard Goats made their move in the fifth.

The Yard Goats got their rally going in the fifth inning with a one-out single by Cristopher Navarro. Decolati singled, and Grant Lavigne followed with an RBI single, giving Hartford its first run. Kyle Datres capped the rally with a three-run homer to make it 6-4. The Yard Goats tied the game with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, a sacrifice fly by Colin Simpson and a run-scoring single by Navarro.

The Yard Goats took a 7-6 lead on Jordan Beck's RBI double in the seventh but the Fisher Cats tied the game with a run in the bottom of the inning. Decolati cracked a two run homer in the 11th off reliever Troy Watson to give Hartford a 9-8 lead. The Fisher Cats got a run in the bottom of the frame and had runners at second and third when Yard Goats reliever Blake Goldsberry struck out Will Robertson to end the game.

Hartford's bullpen of Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, Victor Vodnik, Nick Kuzia, Stephen Jones and Blake Goldsberry allowed just one run in 7.1 innings.

The Yard Goats play the third of a six game series on Thursday night (7:05 PM) against the Fisher Cats in New Hampshire. LHP Joe Rock will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Chad Dallas- will pitch for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park for their next homestand on Tuesday, August 1st to host the Reading Fightin Phils.

Final: Hartford 9, New Hampshire 8 (11)

WP- Blake Goldsberry (3-1)

LP- Troy Watson (1-4)

S- none

T-3:31

