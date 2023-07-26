Five-Run Fifth Inning Drives Richmond to Comeback Win over Portland

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels powered five runs in the fifth inning and held off a late rally in a 7-5, come-from-behind win against the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (47-45, 14-9) have won back-to-back games against the Sea Dogs (55-37, 15-8) to open the series.

Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Portland starter Sterling Sharp (Loss, 2-4) issued three straight walks to load the bases. Ismael Mungia cracked an RBI single to tie the game. Vaun Brown moved Richmond in front, 4-3, with a two-run single to center field.

Later in the frame, Richmond executed a double steal, scoring Munguia from third base and Brown swiped second. Brady Whalen capped the scoring with an RBI single and upped the Flying Squirrels' lead to 6-3.

Portland responded with RBI singles by Chase Meidroth and Nathan Hickey in the seventh inning to close the score to 6-5.

Brown worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. On a toss back to the pitcher, Brown sprinted home and scored to pad Richmond's lead to 7-5. Brown collected two runs and three stolen bases in the victory.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 1) set down the Sea Dogs in order with a flyout, groundout and a strikeout in the ninth to complete the comeback win.

Richmond started the scoring in the second inning when Carter Aldrete grounded an RBI single to center field and jumped the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs evened the score, 1-1, with an RBI single from Phillip Sikes in the third.

After a single and a walk started the top of the fourth, Hickey notched an RBI double and Corey Rosier drove in a run with a base hit to give the Sea Dogs a 3-1 advantage.

Reliever Parker Dunshee (Win, 2-1) held the Sea Dogs scoreless over the fifth and sixth innings with one hit and a walk allowed. Evan Gates fired in two strikeouts over 1.1 innings of work.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Sea Dogs Thursday night with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Nick Zwack (5-6, 6.39) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Portland right-hander Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.00).

