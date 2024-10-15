Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

October 15, 2024







This past week the Women's National Basketball expansion team Golden State Valkyries named Natalie Nakase their head coach, Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire FC named Gregg Berhalter the club's Director of Football and Head Coach, and the Frontier League's Mississippi Mud Monsters unveiled their logo. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, MLS NEXT Pro, Frontier League, Carolina League, Canadian Football League, United Football League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Golden State Valkyries have named Natalie Nakase as head coach. Nakase takes the helm of the Valkyries following over 16 years of coaching professional basketball, including 10 seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, and three seasons as first assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces. Nakase will report to Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin, and begins her tenure with the team on October 21. "Being named the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries is a lifelong dream come true," said Nakase. "I am thankful to Joe Lacob, Ohemaa Nyanin and the Golden State front office for entrusting me with this responsibility. We are committed to building a winning culture of grit, hard work, and competitiveness. We will strive to improve, compete, and ultimately bring home a championship for our fans and this organization. ¬Â Nakase spent the last three years (2022-2024) as first assistant coach with the Aces, where she played a critical role guiding the team to back-to-back WNBA Championships (2022, 2023). During her tenure, Las Vegas topped the WNBA's defensive rating charts in 2023, with a rating of 97.7. She assisted with in-game adjustments, substitution rotations, end of game decisions, time out strategies, head coach's challenge usages, clock management and organizing the team on both ends of the court. Nakase also served as the Aces top scout for college and international athletes. With Nakase on the sideline, the Aces went 87-29 over the last three seasons, including a 19-6 mark in the playoffs.

Golden State Valkyries' new head coach, Natalie Nakase, joins SportsCenter to share her excitement for heading the newest WNBA expansion team and what's she's looking forward to seeing in from the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

The WNBA Draft Lottery 2025 presented by State Farm will be broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN will air the 30-minute, WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm special at 5 p.m. ET, following its presentation of the TCU vs. North Carolina State women's basketball game. WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin will reveal the results of the Lottery during ESPN's coverage. This marks the 13th consecutive year that ESPN networks will present the WNBA Draft Lottery. The Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics will take part in the 24th annual WNBA Draft Lottery. The WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm is currently scheduled to take place on Monday, April 14, 2025. In addition, the league announced today that the expansion team Golden State Valkyries, set to begin play in 2025, will have the fifth selection in each of the three rounds of the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm. Golden State will begin assembling the team's inaugural roster when the league conducts the Golden State Expansion Draft on Friday, December 6, on ESPN.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Chicago Fire FC announced that Gregg Berhalter has been named the Club's Director of Football and Head Coach. With the appointment, Berhalter becomes the 10th full-time head coach in Club history and will oversee all aspects of the Fire's sporting operations, including the First Team, Chicago Fire FC II, and the Chicago Fire Academy, reporting directly to Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto.

With 30 years of professional experience as a player, coach, and sporting executive, Berhalter joins the Fire after a successful tenure with the U.S. Men's National Team, in which the team won three major trophies and returned to the FIFA World Cup. Berhalter will formally begin his new role with the Fire following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS regular season. Current Head Coach Frank Klopas will step down from his position following the team's final regular season match on Saturday, Oct. 19, and will transition to a new role as Vice President of Football. "After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations," said Chicago Fire FC Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto. "His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the U.S. Men's National Team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the Club moving forward. ¬Â

Paul Tenorio of The Athletic joins the MF crew to discuss Gregg Berhalter's return to MLS as the head coach and sporting director of the Chicago Fire. Can the recently-fired United States men's national team boss turn things around for the struggling franchise?

Following an in-person meeting this morning between Austin FC Founder, Majority Owner and CEO Anthony Precourt, Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell, and Head Coach Josh Wolff, Austin FC has announced the decision to part ways with Head Coach Josh Wolff with immediate effect. "As the first manager in Club history, we would like to extend our gratitude for Josh's role in the growth and development of our Club. It will always be appreciated," said Precourt. "After back-to-back seasons without playoff qualification, we realize that a fresh start is required next season under the leadership of a new head coach. ¬Â Austin FC hired Wolff as the first head coach in Club history on July 23, 2019. During the Club's second campaign in 2022, Wolff led the team to a second-place regular-season finish in the Western Conference with a record of 16-8-10, capped by playoff victories at home versus Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas en route to the first Western Conference Final appearance in Club history. After falling short of playoff qualification in 2021, 2023 and 2024, Wolff's tenure with Austin FC concludes with a combined four-year record of 45 wins, 30 draws, and 60 losses in MLS regular season matches. An interim manager will serve as head coach for the Club's final 2024 regular season match and will be named in in due course.

The Morning Footy crew react to the news that Austin FC has decided to let head coach Josh Wolff go after their loss to the L.A. Galaxy on the road. It was four seasons with only one playoff appearance under Wolff for one of the more recent expansion sides to join MLS. Is this a case of lost identity and coming down off the high of being a new side? So what are the next steps? Who will ultimately and should ultimately fill his shoes?

National Women's Soccer League

From representing her Mexico roots to playing for the Thorns FC, Reyna Reyes is living her dream and playing the game she love

Northern Super League

Montreal's professional women's soccer club officially unveils its name and branding: the Roses de Montréal. More than a club, it's a symbol of a shared desire to do things differently. The club's branding defies the category's rigid corporate codes. It's 100% Montreal, passionate, inclusive and authentic.

Montreal's Northern Super League team will be known as Roses FC. The women's professional soccer franchise unveiled the team's name and logo, projecting the new emblem and the club's blue, red and gold colors around an event space near the city's Old Port.

Canadian Premier League

Goals of the Month for September

MLS NEXT Pro

This episode of Player Profile features Whitecaps FC 2 Defender, Mihail Gherasimencov. Mihail talks with Michelle Montaine about progressing through the ranks in Vancouver, playing with the Whitecaps FC first team against Wrexham, how he likes living in Vancouver, and much more.

United Soccer League One

The United Soccer League (USL) announced that Corpus Christi Professional Soccer has been awarded the rights to a USL League One franchise. Led by Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo, Corpus Christi Professional Soccer will become the city's only independent professional sports organization and the first professional soccer team in the Texas Coastal Bend region. Corpus Christi Professional Soccer's vision is to build a club in partnership with the community that inspires, unites and creates lasting positive impact in the Coastal Bend, making the region an even better place to live, work and play.

The team will call the Corpus Christi Sports Complex home, a $28.3 million development currently under construction, which includes a 5,000-seat modular multi-sport stadium.

Corpus Christi awarded first professional soccer team in the Coastal Bend

The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty announced that global soccer icon Ronaldinho Assis has joined the club's ownership group. Known for his exceptional talent, creative playmaking, and illustrious career, Ronaldinho brings a wealth of soccer knowledge and an international presence to Greenville Pro Soccer (GPS). Ronaldinho inked the deal at the New York Stock Exchange Oct. 9, where he rang the closing bell as part of International Day. Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldinho's investment is a powerful endorsement of what the organization has built during the past six years and elevates the standing of the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty within the soccer community. With the global spotlight on North America for the 2026 World Cup and Atlanta serving as a host city, Ronaldinho's involvement is set to bring international recognition to the Triumph and Liberty teams as well as Upstate South Carolina.

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho joins Greenville Triumph ownership group

BASEBALL

Frontier League

Mississippi Mud Monsters reveals their new logo

Carolina League

Myrtle Beach leaders take step toward extending Pelicans' lease, funding ballpark improvements WBTW News13 is the #1 source for news in the Myrtle Beach and Florence, South Carolina areas.

The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to announce the purchase of the Windy City ThunderBolts franchise after a deal was finalized. David DelBello and the ownership in Florence are thrilled to reach an agreement with Windy City's Brian Kahn and place the ThunderBolts underneath their baseball umbrella. The Windy City ThunderBolts currently play games at beautiful Ozinga Field in Crestwood, IL, placing the two teams about five hours apart from each other. DelBello is excited to partner the Y'alls and Windy City staff to work together and make baseball even better in Crestwood and Florence. "We want to bring an elevated baseball experience to Windy City while also focusing on building a strong community and having fun," said DelBello.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports, will welcome a new resident in November - Canada's largest single-day sporting event, the Grey Cup. The Canadian Football League's (CFL) 111th championship will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on November 17 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have the biggest game of the season on CBS Sports Network," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "Since the day we announced this partnership, our American fans have wanted nothing more than to see the Grey Cup on TV. And now, with this momentous announcement, the countdown begins to the sights, surprises and spectacle that we have in store for Vancouver. ¬Â In the U.S., all regular season and postseason games not airing on CBS Sports Network are available for free online via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+. The Grey Cup Playoffs open on November 2 with the back-to-back Division Semi-finals beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Division Finals will be played on November 9.

Ajou Ajou: The rookie with superstar vibes! His journey to the CFL has been anything but ordinary. See how he overcame the odds to earn his place in the league!

United Football League

The UFL has announced each of its team's opponents for the 2025 UFL regular season. The UFL season will kick off March 28, 2025. Season tickets are set to go on sale to the general public starting October 15 for Arlington, Birmingham, D.C., Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and St. Louis. Michigan will go on sale at a later date.

Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez's TOP PLAYS of the 2024 Season

National Arena League

The Corpus Christi Tritons would like to express our disappointment and frustration with the decision of the National Arena League to exclude our team from being reinstated into the league's schedule, despite our efforts to meet all necessary requirements. We have been fully transparent throughout this process, demonstrating our commitment to compliance and the league's standards. However, the league has chosen to continue with an 11-team format, effectively sidelining the Tritons and disregarding the positive contributions we stand ready to make. This decision is disheartening, not only for our organization but also for our fans and supporters who deserve to see us compete at the highest level.

The Arena League

The Arena League, a professional indoor football league playing a unique brand of gridiron football from Arkansas to Minnesota, announced today the 2025 schedule of games. Beginning on May 30, 2025, and extending into the playoffs in mid-August, the league will feature a total of 24 match-ups with each team hosting 4 games in their home communities, and competing in an additional four games on the road. Joining the "Founding Four" of the Ozarks Lunkers, Duluth Harbor Monsters, Kansas City Goats, and the lowa Woo are two expansion communities with the Hot Springs (AR) Wiseguys and Eau Claire (WI). Duluth celebrated the first-ever Arena Mania victory by narrowly escaping the lowa Woo last August.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

As the National Hockey League opens its 2024-25 season, the American Hockey League is proud to have 594 graduates across the NHL's 32 opening-day active rosters, making up more than 83 percent of the NHL's initial player pool to begin its campaign. Many of last year's notable AHL players have made the jump to the NHL as the new season gets underway, among them 2023-24 AHL rookie of the year Logan Stankoven (Dallas) and fellow 2023-24 AHL Top Prospects Team members Brandt Clarke (Los Angeles), Simon Edvinsson (Detroit), Jiri Kulich (Buffalo) and Shane Wright (Seattle). A total of 17 players who participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic appear on active NHL opening-night rosters, including 2023-24 AHL goal-scoring leader Adam Gaudette (Ottawa); Second Team AHL All-Stars Joel Blomqvist (Pittsburgh) and Jake Christiansen (Columbus); and standouts Jonatan Berggren (Detroit), Dylan Coghlan (Winnipeg), Matt Coronato (Calgary), Josh Doan (Utah), Ryker Evans (Seattle), Riley Tufte (Boston), Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota), Dustin Wolf (Calgary) and Olen Zellweger (Anaheim).

Kevin Korchinski made his presence known early in his first AHL game after spending all of last season with the Chicago Blackhawks. The No. 7 overall pick in 2022 scored on a breathtaking end-to-end rush after grabbing the puck from behind his own net. Goalie Drew Commesso got the easiest assist of his life on this one.

ECHL

First goal in Bloomington Bison history belongs to Chongmin Lee!

Professional Women's Hockey League

Gigi Marvin announced her retirement, marking the inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) her final season as a player. "We are honored to have had Gigi Marvin be a part of our organization in our inaugural season," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Gigi's storied career, which includes three Olympic medals, multiple World Championships, and a legacy as an ambassador for women's hockey, has left an indelible mark on the game. As a leader both on and off the ice, Gigi's contributions to the growth of the sport and her impact as a teammate have been invaluable. ¬Â A native of Warroad, Minnesota, Marvin played 24 regular-season games for PWHL Boston throughout the 2024 season, recording one goal and three assists for a total of four points. Her first goal was scored at Xcel Energy Center against her home-state team, helping Boston defeat Minnesota 2-0 on February 25. Marvin played in all eight games during Boston's playoff run to the Walter Cup Final, finishing with three assists, tied for 5th overall in the playoffs.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the North Iowa Bulls for the first time for the 2024-2025 Regular Season, ending in Head Coach Scott Langer's historic 700th NAHL career win!

The top plays in the NAHL from September 30 - October 6, 2024

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

National Hockey League teams filed their official rosters and they include 77 former QMJHL players. The Ottawa Senators lead the way with six former QMJHLers: Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Zack MacEwen, David Perron and Matthew Highmore (injured). It should be noted that the QMJHL will be represented in 31 of the 32 NHL clubs. The only exception: the Edmonton

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed setter Kylie Cole for the 2025 season, the team announced on Wednesday. Cole began last season with the Atlanta Vibe before joining the Mojo in March. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to return to the Mojo," Cole said. "Even though I wasn't with the team for the full 2024 season, San Diego quickly felt like home to me, so when I got the call from Coach Tayyiba [Haneef-Park] about returning I was more than excited to accept the offer. I can't wait to get in the gym with the rest of this group and get to work come training camp. ¬Â In addition to her time with the Mojo and the Vibe, Cole has competed with Athletes Unlimited, playing in the league during the 2020-21 season. She began her professional career in France, playing with Terville-Florange OC in 2019-20 place ninth in the French Cup.

Major League Rugby

Multi-championship winner Dave Dennis has joined the Rugby Football Club Los Angeles coaching team, signing on as the Club's Senior Assistant Coach. Dennis's appointment will be his first full-time coaching role, after working as a player-coach in LA and also being involved with Sydney club side Eastwood. The former Wallaby's move into coaching comes after a glittering playing career that included captaining the NSW Waratahs in their Super Rugby Championship year and completing the Europe-UK double with the Exeter Chiefs, as well a MLR title as Captain in 2021, along side now RFCLA head coach Stephen Hoiles.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

MVP switching teams to a divisional rival. End of a dynasty. New contenders. And a new champion-the 2024 Ultimate Frisbee Association season had it all!

