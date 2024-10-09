77 Former QMJHL Players in the NHL

Boucherville, QC - National Hockey League teams filed their official rosters on Monday night, and they include 77 former QMJHL players.

The Ottawa Senators lead the way with six former QMJHLers: Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Zack MacEwen, David Perron and Matthew Highmore (injured).

The Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins follow with five QMJHL alumni each: Alex Barré-Boulet, Justin Barron, Samuel Montembeault, David Savard and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (injured) in Montreal, Jake Allen, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Ondrej Palat in New Jersey and Anthony Beauvillier, Sidney Crosby, Ryan Graves, Kristopher Letang and Vasily Ponomarev (injured) in Pittsburgh.

Four teams will employ four of our ex-players: the Calgary Flames (Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Mantha, Daniil Miromanov and MacKenzie Weegar), the Minnesota Wild (Marc-André Fleury, Frédérick Gaudreau, Jakub Lauko and Yakov Trenin), the New York Islanders (Noah Dobson, Anthony Duclair, Julien Gauthier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau) and the Vegas Golden Knights (Ivan Barbashev, Raphaël Lavoie, Nicolas Roy and Lukas Cormier (injured)).

It should be noted that the QMJHL will be represented in 31 of the 32 NHL clubs. The only exception: the Edmonton Oilers.

We wish a good season to all our alumni!

QMJHL alumni in the NHL :

Anaheim Ducks (2)

Ross Johnston and Tristan Luneau

Boston Bruins (2)

Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand

Buffalo Sabres (1)

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel (injured)

Calgary Flames (4)

Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Mantha, Daniil Miromanov and MacKenzie Weegar

Carolina Hurricanes (1)

William Carrier

Chicago Blackhawks (1)

Philipp Kurashev

Colorado Avalanche (3)

Jonathan Drouin, Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon

Columbus Blue Jackets (2)

Mathieu Olivier and Jordan Dumais (injured)

Dallas Stars (1)

Mavrik Bourque (injured)

Detroit Red Wings (1)

Joe Veleno

Edmonton Oilers

none

Florida Panthers (2)

A.J. Greer and Dmitry Kulikov

Los Angeles Kings (2)

Phillip Danault and Jordan Spence

Minnesota Wild (4)

Marc-André Fleury, Frédérick Gaudreau, Jakub Lauko and Yakov Trenin

Montreal Canadiens (5)

Alex Barré-Boulet, Justin Barron, Samuel Montembeault, David Savard and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (injured)

Nashville Predators (3)

Alexandre Carrier, Jérémy Lauzon and Jonathan Marchessault

New Jersey Devils (5)

Jake Allen, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Ondrej Palat

New York Islanders (4)

Noah Dobson, Anthony Duclair, Julien Gauthier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau

New York Rangers (1)

Alexis Lafrenière

Ottawa Senators (6)

Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Zack MacEwen, David Perron and Matthew Highmore (injured)

Philadelphia Flyers (2)

Sean Couturier and Nicolas Deslauriers

Pittsburgh Penguins (5)

Anthony Beauvillier, Sidney Crosby, Ryan Graves, Kristopher Letang and Vasily Ponomarev (injured)

San Jose Sharks (1)

Marc-Édouard Vlasic

Seattle Kraken (1)

Yanni Gourde

St. Louis Blues (3)

Zackary Bolduc, Mathieu Joseph and Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Tampa Bay Lightning (2)

Nikita Kucherov and Gabriel Fortier (injured)

Toronto Maple Leafs (2)

Simon Benoit and Philippe Myers

Utah Hockey Club (2)

Michael Carcone and Liam O'Brien

Vancouver Canucks (2)

Conor Garland and Daniel Sprong

Vegas Golden Knights (4)

Ivan Barbashev, Raphaël Lavoie, Nicolas Roy and Lukas Cormier (injured)

Washington Capitals (2)

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Spencer Smallman (injured)

Winnipeg Jets (1)

Nikolaj Ehlers

