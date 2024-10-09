77 Former QMJHL Players in the NHL
October 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - National Hockey League teams filed their official rosters on Monday night, and they include 77 former QMJHL players.
The Ottawa Senators lead the way with six former QMJHLers: Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Zack MacEwen, David Perron and Matthew Highmore (injured).
The Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins follow with five QMJHL alumni each: Alex Barré-Boulet, Justin Barron, Samuel Montembeault, David Savard and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (injured) in Montreal, Jake Allen, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Ondrej Palat in New Jersey and Anthony Beauvillier, Sidney Crosby, Ryan Graves, Kristopher Letang and Vasily Ponomarev (injured) in Pittsburgh.
Four teams will employ four of our ex-players: the Calgary Flames (Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Mantha, Daniil Miromanov and MacKenzie Weegar), the Minnesota Wild (Marc-André Fleury, Frédérick Gaudreau, Jakub Lauko and Yakov Trenin), the New York Islanders (Noah Dobson, Anthony Duclair, Julien Gauthier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau) and the Vegas Golden Knights (Ivan Barbashev, Raphaël Lavoie, Nicolas Roy and Lukas Cormier (injured)).
It should be noted that the QMJHL will be represented in 31 of the 32 NHL clubs. The only exception: the Edmonton Oilers.
QMJHL alumni in the NHL :
Anaheim Ducks (2)
Ross Johnston and Tristan Luneau
Boston Bruins (2)
Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand
Buffalo Sabres (1)
Nicolas Aubé-Kubel (injured)
Calgary Flames (4)
Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Mantha, Daniil Miromanov and MacKenzie Weegar
Carolina Hurricanes (1)
William Carrier
Chicago Blackhawks (1)
Philipp Kurashev
Colorado Avalanche (3)
Jonathan Drouin, Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon
Columbus Blue Jackets (2)
Mathieu Olivier and Jordan Dumais (injured)
Dallas Stars (1)
Mavrik Bourque (injured)
Detroit Red Wings (1)
Joe Veleno
Edmonton Oilers
none
Florida Panthers (2)
A.J. Greer and Dmitry Kulikov
Los Angeles Kings (2)
Phillip Danault and Jordan Spence
Minnesota Wild (4)
Marc-André Fleury, Frédérick Gaudreau, Jakub Lauko and Yakov Trenin
Montreal Canadiens (5)
Alex Barré-Boulet, Justin Barron, Samuel Montembeault, David Savard and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (injured)
Nashville Predators (3)
Alexandre Carrier, Jérémy Lauzon and Jonathan Marchessault
New Jersey Devils (5)
Jake Allen, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Ondrej Palat
New York Islanders (4)
Noah Dobson, Anthony Duclair, Julien Gauthier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau
New York Rangers (1)
Alexis Lafrenière
Ottawa Senators (6)
Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux, Zack MacEwen, David Perron and Matthew Highmore (injured)
Philadelphia Flyers (2)
Sean Couturier and Nicolas Deslauriers
Pittsburgh Penguins (5)
Anthony Beauvillier, Sidney Crosby, Ryan Graves, Kristopher Letang and Vasily Ponomarev (injured)
San Jose Sharks (1)
Marc-Édouard Vlasic
Seattle Kraken (1)
Yanni Gourde
St. Louis Blues (3)
Zackary Bolduc, Mathieu Joseph and Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Tampa Bay Lightning (2)
Nikita Kucherov and Gabriel Fortier (injured)
Toronto Maple Leafs (2)
Simon Benoit and Philippe Myers
Utah Hockey Club (2)
Michael Carcone and Liam O'Brien
Vancouver Canucks (2)
Conor Garland and Daniel Sprong
Vegas Golden Knights (4)
Ivan Barbashev, Raphaël Lavoie, Nicolas Roy and Lukas Cormier (injured)
Washington Capitals (2)
Pierre-Luc Dubois and Spencer Smallman (injured)
Winnipeg Jets (1)
Nikolaj Ehlers
