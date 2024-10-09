Henneberry's Debut Hat Trick Leads Eagles to First Win of the Year

October 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Joseph Henneberry made an immediate impact, scoring a hat trick in his first game as an Eagle and helping lead his team to a 6-4 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques.

- It was a game of goal scoring in pairs & quartets- after the Eagles took a 2-0 lead into the second period, Gatineau took a 4-2 lead in the middle stanza. A late goal from Squires in the second frame began the comeback to a 6-4 Cape Breton victory.

- Tomas Lavoie (1 goal, 3 assists), Cam Squires (1 goal, 2 assists), Xavier Daigle (1 goal, 1 assist), and Jacob Newcombe (4 assists) all had multi-point games for the Eagles.

- Jakob Milota picked up the win in goal for the Eagles, stopping 10 of 11 shots in relief of Brandon Lavoie (who stopped 15 of 18 shots.) Zach Pelletier allowed five goals on 28 shots in addition to the empty netter.

Henneberry got on the scoresheet early in his Eagles debut- not with a point, but with a penalty just 18 seconds into the game. Not long after the visitors killed off the minor, it was the newcomer's time to shine as he blasted a one timer on a pass from Squires by Pelletier to put the Eagles in front. Before the seven minute mark, he had his second goal for Cape Breton after converting a feed from Newcombe off oof the boards.

Just as the Eagles started quickly in the opening period, Gatineau did the same in the second stanza.

A shot from the point by Nolan Ling found its way through Brandon Lavoie in the first two minutes, and Isiah Parent equalized with a nice individual effort, surging up the wing, cutting to the slot and putting it off and over Lavoie.

The score was tied halfway through regulation, and the home team took the lead when Emeric Gaudet blasted a shot from the sideboards and it redirected to beat Lavoie. Eagles coach Louis Robitaille aimed to reorganize his team, calling a timeout and lifted Lavoie in favour of Milota.

Milota was unceremoniously welcomed to the game as just 26 seconds later Jérémie Minville found himself at the side of the net and buried the puck to push the score to 4-2. Squires' goal, scoring on the right side of the net on a nifty pass from Newcombe, came with 85 seconds remaining in the middle period to change the tone of the game heading into the third.

A heavy game tying shot from Tomas Lavoie came just 34 seconds into the third period, with not long after the Eagles getting a power play with a chance to go ahead. The Eagles wouldn't need the power play after all though- with the arm's referee still up and a sixth attacker out for the delayed penalty, Xavier Daigle crashed the crease and put his own rebound by Pelletier to give the Eagles the lead once more.

The Eagles limited Gatineau to six shots in the third period, keeping the chances down, but the Olympiques pressed in the final three minutes with the net empty. Unable to find the back of the net in the first two minutes with six attackers, it would be instead the Eagles hitting the open cage as Henneberry completed the hat trick to make the final 6-4.

The Eagles are next in action Friday night in Rouyn-Noranda against the Huskies, featuring defending QMJHL scoring champion Antonin Verreault and potential 2025 NHL first round pick Bill Zonnon! Puck drop is at 8 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/Xsj1O and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Joseph Henneberry (Cape Breton) 3 goals, +3

2. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 1 goals, 3 assists

3. Isaiah Parent (Gatineau) 1 goal, 3 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle (injury), Alexis Toussaint

Scratches For Gatineau: Emile Dubois (suspension), Kian Hodgins, Nathan Léveseque, William-Alexis Tremblay

Final Shots On Goal: 29-29

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Gatineau Power Play: 0/2

