Titan Pull Away Late for 5-1 Victory

October 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Acadie-Bathurst Titan scored three times in the third period to put the game out of reach while handing the Mooseheads their worst loss of the season in a 5-1 defeat at the KC Irving Regional Centre.

Shawn Carrier's first period goal was the only offense provided by the visitors and came just 1:22 into the game. Bathurst goalie Josh Flemming stopped 34-of-35 shots fired at him by the Herd and the Titan pulled even with Halifax with matching 5-3 records early in the season.

First star Dawson Sharkey tied the game 1-1 on the power play exactly three minutes after the Carrier tally. Sharkey also added two assists in the Titan win. His goal kicked off a stretch of five unanswered goals by the home squad in front of a Wednesday night crowd of 1,154 fans. Colby Huggan netted the eventual game-winner at 15:54 of the second period and Noah Laberge, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and Mathieu St-Onge added insurance goals in the third period. Pilgrim-Edwards made it 4-1 with a lengthy empty net marker and St-Onge piled on at 19:37 after Mathis Rousseau had re-entered the game. Rousseau made 35 saves while being tagged with the loss.

Forward Jake Todd played his first game of the season for the Mooseheads after suffering an upper body injury during a practice in mid September. Captain Brady Schultz did not play after he left Sunday's contest versus Rimouski with an upper body injury and is listed as week-to-week.

Carrier leads the Mooseheads both in goals (5) and points (10). Liam Kilfoil and Lincoln Waugh earned assists on the only Halifax goal of the night.

Both teams will now head back to Halifax for a rematch on Friday night at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre. The Mooseheads will also welcome the Sherbrooke Phoenix this Thanksgiving weekend when they do battle on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.