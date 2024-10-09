Sea Dogs Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season

October 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have named forward Eriks Mateiko the 22nd captain in franchise history, the team announced on today.

Joining Mateiko in the leadership group is associate captain Nate Tivey along with alternate captains Nicolas Bilodeau, Matteo Mann, and Tyler Peddle. Bilodeau and Mann will wear A's on the road and Peddle at home.

"We are very excited to announce Eriks, Nate, Tyler, Matteo, and Nicolas as our captains," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "As key members of the team, they provide great leadership, create a positive environment in the dressing room, and embody what it means to be Humble, Hungry, and Honoured to represent their families, the Sea Dogs, and the City of Saint John."

Hailing from Jelgava, Latvia, Mateiko is in his third season in the QMJHL after being selected by the Sea Dogs in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. The six-foot-six, 209-pound forward had 43 points (23 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games last season and was a third-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft in June. Mateiko has two points (one goal, one assist) in four games this season.

Tivey, a 20-year-old defenceman from Burlington, Ontario, is in his third season in Saint John having played a total of 135 games up this point registering 61 points (nine goals, 52 assists). Last season Tivey totaled 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 64 games. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in six games this season.

Bilodeau, another player in his third QMJHL season, is a 19-year-old blueliner from Gatineau, Quebec. The veteran of 141 games had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 67 games last season, and so far this year has two assists in six games.

Mann, 20, is a product of Sackville, New Brunswick and was acquired by the Sea Dogs in a trade with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in 2023. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect has played 172 games over the course of his QMJHL career and has one goal in two games this season.

Peddle, a 19-year-old forward from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, came to Saint John in a trade with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has played 198 games in the QMJHL to date, including 65 last season registering 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists). In four games this season Peddle has five points (four goals, one assist).

