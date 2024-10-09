Eagles Open Quebec Road Trip with Visit to Gatineau

October 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles hope a change in the routine- and a new face in the lineup- can get the team in the win column for the first time as they begin their road trip tonight in Gatineau.

Yesterday, the Eagles shook up their 20 year old situation in a swap of overagers- moving Olivier Houde to Victoriaville in exchange for Joseph Henneberry. The centreman Henneberry has four points in four games this year, keeping up a pace that saw him notch 69 points in 69 games between Bathurst & Victoriaville last season. (Fittingly, Henneberry made his Victoriaville debut against Cape Breton this past winter.)

Tonight's opponent is another team hungry for a win, with a 1-5 record. Gatineau is led by 30 year old Alexis Loiseau, the youngest coach in the league. The Eagles will look to contain Jérémie Minville, who after scoring just twice in the 2022-23 season, exploded for 38 goals last year. On the backend, it was a big off-season for Slovenian blueliner Jan Golicic who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre Slush Puppie, Gatineau, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/x7dsQ

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31494/

CAPE BRETON GATINEAU

0-5-0-1 RECORD 1-5-0-0

8GF/25GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 13GF/27GA

2-0-0 LAST YEAR'S SEASON SERIES 0-2-0

Sunday, Quebec 5 @ Cape Breton 0 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Gatineau 1 @ Val-d'Or 4

1/24 (4.2%) POWER PLAY 6/26 (23.1%)

9/14 (64.3%) PENALTY KILL 14/23 (60.9%)

Angelo Fullerton, Brayden Schmitt, Noah Larochelle INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024

Eagles Open Quebec Road Trip with Visit to Gatineau - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.