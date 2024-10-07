Gigi Marvin Announces Her Retirement After the Inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League Season

October 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - Gigi Marvin announced her retirement today, marking the inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) her final season as a player.

"We are honored to have had Gigi Marvin be a part of our organization in our inaugural season," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Gigi's storied career, which includes three Olympic medals, multiple World Championships, and a legacy as an ambassador for women's hockey, has left an indelible mark on the game. As a leader both on and off the ice, Gigi's contributions to the growth of the sport and her impact as a teammate have been invaluable."

A native of Warroad, Minnesota, Marvin played 24 regular-season games for PWHL Boston throughout the 2024 season, recording one goal and three assists for a total of four points. Her first goal was scored at Xcel Energy Center against her home-state team, helping Boston defeat Minnesota 2-0 on February 25. Marvin played in all eight games during Boston's playoff run to the Walter Cup Final, finishing with three assists, tied for 5th overall in the playoffs.

"I feel a lot of peace and gratitude with my decision to retire," said Marvin. "I'm incredibly grateful to the Lord for giving me the ability to play this beautiful game of hockey. Thank you to the fans. You don't know how awesome it was stepping out on the ice and hearing your cheers, seeing your signs, and receiving the candy or bracelets you gave us in exchange for pucks. Thank you to my amazing coaching and support staffs. You selflessly gave of yourselves to make me a better player and person. Thank you to my phenomenal teammates. You brought out the best in me and I'm forever thankful for your friendships."

Prior to the PWHL, Marvin was no stranger to the city of Boston. Throughout her professional career, Marvin spent 13 years on a variety of New England based women's pro hockey entities, including the Canadian Women's Hockey League's Boston Blades, National Women's Hockey League's Boston Pride and in the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA). In all, she played in over 144 games, scoring 60+ goals and 66+ assists.

As a member of the US Women's National Team, Marvin earned three Olympic medals (2010, 2014, 2018), including two silver and the first gold medal won by the US in 20 years in 2018. When Marvin retired from USA Hockey on December 16, 2021, she concluded her 13-year career having played 126 games, with 24 goals and 50 assists.

