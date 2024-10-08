Chicago Fire FC Appoints Gregg Berhalter as Director of Football and Head Coach

October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that Gregg Berhalter has been named the Club's Director of Football and Head Coach. With the appointment, Berhalter becomes the 10th full-time head coach in Club history and will oversee all aspects of the Fire's sporting operations, including the First Team, Chicago Fire FC II, and the Chicago Fire Academy, reporting directly to Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto.

With 30 years of professional experience as a player, coach, and sporting executive, Berhalter joins the Fire after a successful tenure with the U.S. Men's National Team, in which the team won three major trophies and returned to the FIFA World Cup. Berhalter will formally begin his new role with the Fire following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS regular season. Current Head Coach Frank Klopas will step down from his position following the team's final regular season match on Saturday, Oct. 19, and will transition to a new role as Vice President of Football.

"After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations," said Chicago Fire FC Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto. "His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the U.S. Men's National Team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the Club moving forward."

"I'm confident that under his guidance, we will build on the foundation that has been laid over the past five years and be an organization that Chicago will be proud of and reflects the values of our city. I expect that Gregg will create a competitive culture and return our Club to its winning ways," added Mansueto. "I also want to sincerely thank Frank Klopas for all his hard work this season. His love for this Club and city is unparalleled, and he played a key role in helping to recruit Gregg to become our new Director of Football and Head Coach."

"I'm honored to be named Director of Football and Head Coach of the Chicago Fire, and I would like to thank Joe Mansueto for his trust," said Berhalter. "Chicago is an incredible city, built on communities of hard-working and passionate people who truly love soccer. I look forward to working alongside our staff and players to transform the Fire into a world-class organization that all our fans and the city can be proud of and will support."

In 74 matches with the USMNT, Berhalter compiled a 44-17-13 record, leading the United States to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and paving the way for future success. Under his guidance the USMNT won the 2021 Gold Cup, two Concacaf Nations League titles, and advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. During the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT recorded multiple shutouts for the first time in the tournament since 1930, all while utilizing the youngest pool of players in team history.

"I am truly thankful to have had the opportunity to serve as the head coach of this great Club once again," said Klopas. "My love for the Fire runs deep, and I want nothing more than to see the organization return to the top of MLS. I've known Gregg for many years and have great respect for him, both as a person and a professional. I'm excited to welcome him to the Fire family and look forward to supporting him during this next chapter."

Prior to his time with the USMNT, Berhalter spent seven years as a head coach in Sweden (Hammarby IF) and Major League Soccer (Columbus Crew). With his move to Hammarby, Berhalter became the first American-born male to manage a professional team in Europe. From 2013-2018, while serving as Head Coach and Sporting Director of the Columbus Crew, Berhalter led the team to the MLS Cup Playoffs in four out of five seasons, including a runner-up finish in the 2015 MLS Cup Final.

As a player, Berhalter spent 18 professional seasons in the Netherlands, England, Germany, and the United States. At the international level, the former central defender earned 44 caps and represented the USMNT at two FIFA World Cups, serving as a notable part of the 2002 team that advanced to the Quarterfinals in Korea/Japan.

The Fire will play its final match of the 2024 MLS regular season against Nashville SC at Soldier Field on Saturday, Oct. 19. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT, the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally in in English (WLS 890 AM) and in Spanish (WRTO 1200 AM).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.