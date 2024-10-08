Inter Miami CF Partners with Florida Blue, Hosts Fútbol Clinic for Miami Lighthouse for the Blind Pre-Employment Transition Program Students

October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Last week, Inter Miami joined Main Partner Florida Blue in hosting an unforgettable fútbol clinic at the Florida Blue Training Center for 15 students from the Miami Lighthouse Pre-Employment Transition Program.

"The competitive and physical nature of soccer brings to life our Miami Lighthouse for the Blind slogan that 'It's Possible to See Without Sight™'", said Virginia A. Jacko, President and CEO of Miami Lighthouse.

The specially designed clinic taught the history, basic skills and rules of soccer, using beeping soccer balls that enable the blind and visually impaired student to locate them by their beeping sound and strategically placed speakers to be used behind the net. Prior to the event, Inter Miami CF coaches underwent sensitivity training to educate on how to better interact with the blind, in order to maximize the special experience for the students.

The students were also taken on a hands-on touch tour of Inter Miami CF's Chase Stadium, including visiting the team's locker room, were treated to lunch by the Club, and the Inter Miami CF HR Department spoke to them about the different job opportunities within the organization

Miami Lighthouse Pre-Employment Transition Program teaches young blind and visually impaired people, ages 14-22, to develop skills and enter the workforce or post-secondary education. Students learn important life skills, like home and personal management, assistive technology, job readiness, orientation and mobility, social skills and community integration.

The clinic was another in a series of events hosted by the Club, in collaboration with its partners, with the intention of harnessing the transformative power of fútbol for good.

