Club de Soccer Les Ambassadeurs de Saint-Jérôme Joins CF Montréal's Scouting and Development Centre

October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - As part of its Scouting and Development Centre (CIP), CF Montréal announced on (date) the addition of its newest partner club, Club de Soccer Les Ambassadeurs de Saint-Jérôme.

Club de Soccer de Saint-Jérôme, founded in 2011, currently regroups 1 700 members.

"It's with great excitement that we welcome Les Ambassadeurs de Saint-Jérôme as our new partner club, said Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. Club de Soccer de Saint-Jérôme plays an active role in players development in its region, and we're excited to help them grow and start working with them in its community. "

" We are delighted to announce the signing of a three-year partnership with CF Montréal, said Les Ambassadeurs' president Michel Dorais. This landmark agreement will enable our Ambassadeurs to pursue their development, while benefiting from privileged access to training and technical support for both our players and coaches. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to the club's ongoing, structured development. The Ambassadeurs are extremely proud to make this partnership official today."

CF Montréal now has 14 CIP partner clubs: FC Laval, AS Brossard, CS St-Lazare Hudson, FC Loro, Soccer Pointe-Claire, CS Montréal Centre, CS Trident, CS Lanaudière-Nord, CS Roussillon, Revolution FC, CS Les Cosmos de Granby, Club de Soccer Soulanges, Club de Soccer Optimum de Victoriaville and Club de Soccer Les Ambassadeurs de Saint-Jérôme.

As CF Montréal has sought to establish a more sustained collaboration plan with its partners, the Scouting and Development program was revised in 2021. This new consultative partnership formula allows participating clubs like Club de Soccer de Saint-Jérôme to take full advantage of the Club's resources, both at the technical and administrative levels, including weekly on-site visits. Partner clubs also have exclusive access to CF Montréal activities and initiatives such as tournaments, camps, and technical competitions.

Launched on July 2, 2019, the Scouting and Development Centre is a high-performance development and identification program developed by the Club's Academy and its educators. The initiative includes visits with partner clubs and is part of a broader desire to share the Academy's knowledge, training, and methodologies to strengthen ties with the Quebec soccer community.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.