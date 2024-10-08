Revolution Amputee Team to Host U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup

October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







The U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup is coming to New England! On Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13, five teams from around the country will compete for the 2024 U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup title at the Shady Hill School in Cambridge, Mass. Sunday morning will also feature a pan-disability soccer youth clinic prior to the afternoon matches.

Each team will play four matches over the course of the two-day event, with tournament play following a round-robin format. The team with the best record and highest point total at the conclusion of tournament play will be crowned US Amputee Soccer Cup champion. There will be three youth clinics over the weekend that the teams will participate in as well with. First, a Youth Amputee Soccer Clinic will be held on Saturday afternoon, followed by two United Adaptive Soccer Association (UASA) Clinics on Sunday.

In last year's tournament, the New England Revolution Amputee Soccer Team, led by United States Amputee Soccer captain and Concord, Mass. native Nico Calabria, defeated the Metro New York Amputee Soccer Team and etched its name into soccer history by winning the first-ever U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup. The two sides then faced off in a rematch on Saturday, May 25 at Gillette Stadium to mark the first post-match amputee exhibition contest in MLS history.

For a second straight season, the Revolution helped outfit the New England Amputee Team by donating full uniforms, including goalkeeper kits and adidas backpacks. This is a continuation of the Revolution's longstanding support of amputee soccer in New England, which has included past donations of team uniforms, training field time, and durable high-performance crutches designed for use in competition. Follow the Revolution Amputee Soccer Team on Instagram @revolutionamputeesoccer. Visit the New England Amputee Soccer Association website for more information about the team.

Amputee soccer follows the same rules as traditional soccer, with a few modifications. During tournament competitions, matches will be played with two 25-minute halves plus stoppage time. Amputee soccer offers a new and exciting form of entertainment for soccer fans and serves as a platform for the athletes to display their skills and raise awareness about limb differences, important of inclusivity in sports and diverse representation in athletic competitions, and the broader sports landscape of adaptive sports among the disability community.

Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2024

