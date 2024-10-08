FC Cincinnati's Teenage Hadebe Named to Zimbabwean Roster for October AFCON Qualifiers
October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe has been called up to the Zimbabwean National Team for Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in the October FIFA International window.
Zimbabwe will face Namibia twice, both on Thursday, October 10 and Monday, October 14. Both matches will take place at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Hadebe and The Warriors currently sit in third place in Group J with two points through two matches. The top-two countries in the four-team group - with Zimbabwe paired alongside Kenya, Cameroon and Namibia - will qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Hadebe has made 32 senior caps for his country, including one appearance off the bench last month in an AFCON qualifier against Cameroon. Zimbabwe seeks their sixth qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament.
Since signing with FC Cincinnati in late August, Hadebe has made three appearances, two starts with the Orange and Blue. He provided an assist on Luciano Acosta's goal on October 5 against Orlando City SC.
