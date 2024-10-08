LA Galaxy Secure Homefield Advantage in Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following a 2-1 win over Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night, the LA Galaxy maintain their top spot in the Western Conference and will play at home in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and will culminate with the 2024 MLS Cup Final presented by Audi on Saturday, Dec. 7. The MLS Cup Playoffs will begin for the LA Galaxy on either Friday, Oct. 25 or Saturday, Oct. 26.

The MLS Cup Playoffs Ticket Pass is now available, giving 2024 and 2025 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members, as well as 2024 ticket plan holders, the first opportunity to secure seats for all potential Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff matches at Dignity Health Sports Park. With the Playoffs Pass, your seat location is guaranteed through hassle-free, pay-as-we-play automatic payments.

2024 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the Galaxy's potential Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series, Conference Semifinal and Conference Final home matches via a presale on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. PT. Other LA Galaxy ticket plan holders and email subscribers will receive presale access on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. PT. Public onsale begins on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. More information is available at www.lagalaxy.com/playoffs or by calling 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299).

American Express provides Card Members with access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available for purchase before the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT. through 12:00 p.m. PST (or while supplies last) - this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex ExperiencesTM.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every playoff match. Select games, including MLS Cup, will also be available through FOX Sports in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

The Galaxy will close the 2024 MLS Regular Season at Shell Energy Stadium at 8:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19 against Houston Dynamo FC.

This is the LA Galaxy's 21st time qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs in the club's 28 years in MLS. Since the start of the 2009 season, the Galaxy have hosted 18 playoff games in Carson, including MLS Cup 2011, 2012 and 2014. In those 18 matches, the Galaxy are 16-2-0 in home playoff games and 46-24-7 in 76 all-time playoff matches. The five-time MLS Cup Champions are currently 17-7-7 with 58 points this season, sitting in first place in the MLS Western Conference standings.

Below is the schedule overview for playoff matches leading up to the 2024 MLS Cup Final presented by Audi. For full details, visit MLSsoccer.com.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule Overview

ROUND WHEN

Decision Day Saturday, October 19

Wild Card Matches Tuesday, October 22 - Wednesday, October 23

Round One Best-of-3 Series Friday, October 25 - Sunday, November 10

Conference Semifinals Saturday, November 23 - Sunday, November 24

Conference Finals Saturday, November 30 - Sunday, December 1

MLS Cup presented by Audi Saturday, December 7

