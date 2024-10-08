Carlos Coronel, Noah Eile, and Lewis Morgan Called up by Respective National Teams for October Window

October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, defender Noah Eile, and midfielder Lewis Morgan have been called up by their respective national teams for the upcoming October FIFA international window.

Coronel has been called up by Paraguay National Team for their two upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Coronel has posted nine career appearances for Paraguay, where he has recorded five shutouts. Paraguay will take on Ecuador on Thursday, October 10 and then they will face Venezuela on Tuesday, October 15. The goalkeeper earned his 48th career victory with the Red Bulls in their 4-1 win over Toronto FC and tied Tony Meola for second place in franchise history in goalkeeper wins.

Eile has been selected to Sweden U-21 National Team for their UEFA EURO U-21 qualification matches against Georgia and Netherlands. Eile has made eight career appearances for the Sweden U-21 National Team. The defender is in his first season with the Red Bulls, where he has made 28 MLS appearances and recorded three assists.

Morgan earns his third-straight call-up to Scotland National team, and he has made four appearances for Scotland this calendar year. Morgan and Scotland will play two Nations League matches during the window, first they will face Croatia on Saturday, October 12, and then they will play Portugal at Hampden Park on Tuesday, October 15. The midfielder is in his third season with the Red Bulls, where he has scored 13 goals this year, which leads the club and ranks second in franchise history for most goals scored by a midfielder in a single season.

The Red Bulls will return to action following the FIFA international break, when they host the Columbus Crew for their final regular season game of the season and Fan Appreciation Night at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, October 19. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and New York Red Bulls Radio in English via NewYorkRedBulls.com and the New York Red Bulls app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.