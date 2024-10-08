Joe Banuelos Crowned Champion of 2024 Copa de la Familia Esports Tournament, Secures Duracell-Powered Inter Miami Experience
October 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The winner of the 2024 Copa De La Familia esports tournament, powered by Duracell, has been announced! Joe Banuelos of Austin has proven that he is Built Different - like Duracell, the only battery brand with PowerBoostTM ingredients. Banuelos competed in two phases of the competition, eliminating thirty players in an online tournament, and beating out another finalist alongside Inter Miami CF star players Robert Taylor and Federico Redondo.
Banuelos scored big with this win, securing a Duracell-sponsored trip to Fort Lauderdale and a one-day contract with Inter Miami CF where he will sign a contract, participate in training drills led by a staff coach, have a headshot session in a custom-made jersey, tour the facility, and more!
To ensure the safety of the 2024 Copa De La Familia esports tournament finalist, Inter Miami CF and Duracell representatives have made the decision to delay the one-day contract due to Hurricane Milton. Inter Miami CF is looking forward to hosting Joe at Chase Stadium soon.
Joe Banuelos Crowned Champion of 2024 Copa de la Familia Esports Tournament, Secures Duracell-Powered Inter Miami Experience
