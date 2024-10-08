Dennis Joins LA Rugby Coaching Ranks as Senior Assistant

October 8, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Multi-championship winner Dave Dennis has joined the Rugby Football Club Los Angeles coaching team, signing on as the Club's Senior Assistant Coach.

Dennis's appointment will be his first full-time coaching role, after working as a player-coach in LA and also being involved with Sydney club side Eastwood.

The former Wallaby's move into coaching comes after a glittering playing career that included captaining the NSW Waratahs in their Super Rugby Championship year and completing the Europe-UK double with the Exeter Chiefs, as well a MLR title as Captain in 2021, along side now RFCLA head coach Stephen Hoiles.

Having returned to Sydney with his family since his playing time had ended in the MLR, Dennis's coaching aspirations had been put on the back burner.

But the former Test back-rower said he simply couldn't turn down the opportunity to join RFCLA.

"I told myself I'd wait to go into professional coaching until the kids were a bit older but there's no time like the present," he said.

"After talking to my kids and my partner, I am viewing this role as a unique opportunity - Not just for myself, but for the sport in LA in general - life can be short and if you keep knocking things back, you never really have a crack at things."

Dennis and Michael Chieka amid their time at the Waratahs during their title. Photo: Getty Images RFCLA head coach Hoiles said Dennis brought with him an intimate knowledge of what makes a successful team.

"When you see his CV - he's won in the Southern Hemisphere as captain, been captain with Exeter and won in Europe and the Premiership and the same in the USA in MLR, those things aren't coincidental," he said.

"We've got a similar philosophy about the way the game should be played.

"There's no magic or trick shot...it's about being determined and playing for others and yourself.

"That's where I've got the most out of Dave, he's one of the great team-first players. That does rub off on people, I've seen it first hand as a player and as a coach."

Dennis said he and Hoiles shared a philosophy but he was excited to see how they could challenge each other to improve as coaches as well.

"I played under him last year of my career and I think that [player-coach] role was about finding a healthy balance between assisting and ensuring the team was all on the same page.

"Now that I'm a bit more removed from the playing, I think we'll have a different dynamic and we'll be able to challenge each other a little bit.

"We definitely have similar views on how to win games ...He's been a head coach, I'll pick his brain and I'm sure he'll use me in ways that'll suit the overall growth of the team."

Dennis during his time at Exeter. Photo: Getty Images CEO of 'LA Rugby' Pete Sickle said Dennis would be an invaluable addition to the club.

"Dave's experience in rugby speaks for itself and we are excited to have him on board to help us grow RFCLA.

"He has been a leader on and off the field for rugby teams around the globe and brings world-class knowledge and expertise.

"Dave has been at the highest level of rugby for many years and he knows what a successful environment looks like - he understands people and he understands the game, and we're really excited to see the impact he can have as an assistant coach."

Dennis will move over to LA with his partner and four children ahead of the 2025 MLR season.

