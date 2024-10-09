Brazilian Soccer Legend Ronaldinho Joins Ownership Group of Greenville Triumph and Liberty

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty today announced that global soccer icon Ronaldinho Assis has joined the club's ownership group. Known for his exceptional talent, creative playmaking, and illustrious career, Ronaldinho brings a wealth of soccer knowledge and an international presence to Greenville Pro Soccer (GPS).

Ronaldinho inked the deal at the New York Stock Exchange Oct. 9, where he rang the closing bell as part of International Day.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldinho's investment is a powerful endorsement of what the organization has built during the past six years and elevates the standing of the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty within the soccer community. With the global spotlight on North America for the 2026 World Cup and Atlanta serving as a host city, Ronaldinho's involvement is set to bring international recognition to the Triumph and Liberty teams as well as Upstate South Carolina.

Ronaldinho began his professional career in Brazil before moving to Europe, where he starred for Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, winning the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005. His success continued with AC Milan and the Brazilian national team, where he played a pivotal role in Brazil's 2002 World Cup victory.

"We are honored to welcome Ronaldinho into the Triumph family," said Greenville Triumph Chairman Joe Erwin. "His influence in the sport is unmatched, and his presence within our ownership group speaks volumes about the direction we are heading as a club. Ronaldinho's involvement will not only elevate our club's profile but also inspire our players, fans, and the entire Upstate community."

Erwin said that Ronaldinho's passion for the sport and commitment to fostering the next generation of soccer talent aligns perfectly with the mission of the Greenville Triumph.

"The emphasis the Greenville Triumph and Liberty place on youth play through the boys and girls youth academy teams, and the level of competitive excellence of the Triumph professional team and Liberty pre-professional team is impressive," Ronaldinho said. "For me and our group, this is an opportunity to support soccer's growth at all ages and levels, and to be part of a community that values international presence and a unique blend of cultures."

Wallace Cheves, a member of the GPS ownership group, brought Ronaldinho on board through Cheves' Grupo Ronaldinho ownership syndicate.

"Having spent years developing businesses in Brazil and witnessing firsthand the deep passion that the Brazilian people have for soccer, I've had the privilege of watching legends like Ronaldinho inspire millions," Cheves said.

"To now bring that same energy and global soccer influence to Greenville is a dream come true," he said. Ronaldinho's involvement with our club not only highlights the incredible growth of soccer in the U.S. but also reflects our commitment to fostering international relationships and elevating the sport in the Upstate community."

Roberto Assis, Ronaldinho's brother and business partner, said, "In our visits to Greenville meeting with senior staff of the Triumph and Liberty we've been charmed by your beautiful, warm and welcoming community. Its proximity to Atlanta, a key city for the upcoming World Cup, makes this an important area for the sport's continued expansion in the United States."

Juan Ma Robles, President of Grupo Ronaldinho, said, "We are thrilled to expand our footprint in North America by partnering with the Greenville Triumph and Liberty. This region has shown tremendous growth and passion for soccer, and we believe this partnership will help further elevate the sport in the U.S. Ronaldinho's presence will not only inspire future generations but also create new opportunities to build bridges between the U.S. and international soccer communities."

Ronaldinho joins an ownership group comprised of Erwin and his wife, Gretchen; Cheves; William M. Webster, IV; Rick Pennell; Jim Casey; Doug Erwin and Shannon Wilbanks.

