Triumph Keeps Edge with Help from Upstate Spine & Sport

April 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club is excited to welcome back Upstate Spine & Sport for a seventh season, the club announced today. US&S has partnered with the team since its inaugural season in 2019, caring for Triumph players with a wide range of chiropractic and wellness services. This year, US&S expanded its staff with the addition of Dr. James Finnen, who will join David Jolson and Tanner Garey to provide coverage for the team.

We sat down with Upstate Spine & Sport owner and chiropractic physician, Dr. David Jolson, to learn more about how the clinic helps Triumph players and athletes across the Upstate.

How does Upstate Spine & Sport give Triumph athletes and people across the Upstate an edge?

Dr. Jolson: "We help athletes perform at their best by combining chiropractic care, rehab, massage therapy, and acupuncture to optimize movement, speed up recovery, and prevent injuries. Whether it's a professional soccer player or an active parent, our goal is to keep people moving pain-free. With Dr. Tanner Garey and Dr. James Finnen on our team, we bring expertise in performance-based chiropractic care, ensuring every patient gets the highest level of treatment."

What are you most looking forward to in working with the Triumph?

Dr. Jolson: "The Triumph is an elite organization, and we love being part of a team that values performance and longevity since day one. Soccer demands speed, endurance, and resilience, and we're here to keep players healthy and on the field. Beyond athletes, we also partner with Alloy Personal Training to help adults train like athletes-staying strong and active without injuries."

What's something about Upstate Spine & Sport people may not know?

Dr. Jolson: "We're not just a chiropractic clinic-we're a performance and recovery center. Beyond treating back pain, we specialize in sports injuries, mobility optimization, and injury prevention. Our team uses advanced techniques like Active Release Techniques (ART) and dry needling to accelerate recovery. Whether you're a pro athlete or just want to stay active, we help you move, feel, and perform at your best."

Learn more about Upstate Spine & Sport by visiting their clinic on Laurens Road.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 7, 2025

Triumph Keeps Edge with Help from Upstate Spine & Sport - Greenville Triumph SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.