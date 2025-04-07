Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Joins The League for Clubs for 2025 Season

April 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC is excited to announce their membership in The League for Clubs for the 2025 season.

"We could not be more excited with the direction of Hailstorm, the academy, and growth of soccer overall at Future Legends," Future Legends executive director Casey Katofsky said. "We look forward to what the future holds and continue to build a complete soccer ladder in Northern Colorado."

Hailstorm will play in the Mountain Premier Conference, a conference made possible by a partnership between TLfC and the Mountain Premier League (MPL). They will also have an opportunity to play for a national championship in The League's inaugural season.

"We are thrilled to have an organization like Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in The League in our inaugural season," said TLfC Commissioner Casey Cantor. "Their record of success speaks for itself and we are excited to learn from them as we build toward a common goal of a better soccer landscape."

The 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup champions are looking forward to continuing their tradition of success into the club's new era. More information about the 2025 Hailstorm season, including schedule and tryout details, is coming soon.

