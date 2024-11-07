Four Hailstorm Players Earn USL League One All-League Honors

November 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - A quartet of Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC players have earned USL League One All-League honors for 2024.

Forward Ethan Hoard and defender Bruno Rendon were named to the All-League First Team, and goalkeeper Lalo Delgado and defender David Garcia were named to the Second Team.

Hoard was named to the All-League First Team in his first professional season, leading the way along with Rendon in terms of Hailstorm goal scorers with six in league play. He also added a pair of assists in league play and created 19 chances. His 21 shots on target were the most for a Hailstorm player this season. He was USL League One's Player of the Month in August.

This is the second All-League honor for Rendon in as many seasons, as he was named to the Second Team in 2023 before getting the first team nod this season. Like Hoard, he called six goals and two assists this season. He also created 22 chances and contributed defensively, winning 31 tackles and making 37 clearances and 15 interceptions.

October's Player of the Month, Delgado makes his first appearance on a USL League One All-League Team. Delgado earned Second Team honors after tying for the league lead in clean sheets with nine and tying for second in the league with a 0.82 goals against average, allowing just 18 goals in 22 league matches.

In his second season in USL League One, Garcia earned his first All-League spot, being named to the Second Team. Garcia led Hailstorm with 86 clearances this season and added 25 interceptions. He also scored a pair of goals in league play, both of them winners in second half stoppage time, and added two assists.

