Hailstorm Host Omaha in USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinal

September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC will look to book a spot in the club's first-ever final when they host Union Omaha in the semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup on Wednesday.

Hailstorm enter the match unbeaten in their last eight, with seven of those results being wins, they have outscored their opponents 19-4 during their eight-match unbeaten run.

Omaha, the 2023 Players' Shield winners, enter the match as the side that is currently top of the USL League One standings, though they did need the wild card berth into the USL Jägermeister Cup semifinals after finishing second to Hailstorm in the West Group.

"They're Players' Shield champions, back to the top of the league, and that means until they're dethroned or somebody takes them down, they're the best team in the league," Hailstorm head coach Éamon Zayed said.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season, with Hailstorm having two wins and a draw in the first three. Forwards Billy King and Bruno Rendon have each scored twice against Omaha this season.

A win would bring the USL Jägermeister Cup final to 4Rivers Equipment Stadium on September 28 and extend Hailstorm's unbeaten run to nine, the second-longest in club history.

Hailstorm and Union Omaha kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

