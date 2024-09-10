Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Signing of Kevin Garcia to USL Academy Contract

FRESNO, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC is thrilled to announce the signing of Zachary Smuck to a USL Academy Agreement, pending league and federation approval. This signing marks the fifth academy signings of the 2024 season. This exciting development underscores the club's unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent and building a strong future for the team.

Zachary Smuck, a dynamic forward, joins Central Valley Fuego FC from Barca Residency. Standing at 6-foot-2, Smuck brings impressive physicality and skill to the field. Born in 2006 in Thousand Oaks, California, Smuck has developed his talent through dedicated training and competitive play. Earlier this year, he signed a USL Academy Contract with Phoenix Rising.

Smuck joins the ranks of previously announced academy talents Javier Mariona, Tag Chalmers, and David Kabamba, and Kevin Garcia further solidifying Central Valley Fuego FC's reputation for developing future soccer stars.

Central Valley Fuego FC remains dedicated to creating a pathway for young athletes to transition from academy level to professional soccer. With the addition of Smuck and Garcia, the club continues to build a strong foundation for future success.

