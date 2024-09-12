Hailstorm Blank Omaha, Advance to USL Jägermeister Cup Final

WINDSOR, Colo. - Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC held Union Omaha without so much as a shot on target as they took a 2-0 victory to advance to the USL Jägermeister Cup Final.

"Shout out David Garcia, Lalo Delgado, they really helped keep it clean at the back tonight," Hailstorm defender Brecc Evans said.

The match turned in the 20th minute when Omaha defender Mechack Jerome brought down Hailstorm forward Ethan Hoard in what was ruled a denial of a clear goal-scoring opportunity, resulting in a red card and Hailstorm taking the man advantage.

Hailstorm could not make the advantage pay off prior to the break, and the match went into halftime at 0-0.

However, it did not take Hailstorm long after halftime to get on the board as Hoard got onto the end of a Lucky Opara through ball in the 56th minute and scored past Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu, giving the hosts the 1-0 lead.

"Lucky played it right to me and Bruno (Rendon) let it go, so I just struck it as hard as I can and it went in," Hoard said.

Bruno Rendon then gave the home team some insurance, scoring in the 72nd minute on a counter attack.

"No shock to see Ethan and Bruno step up, but I'm also delighted to get a clean sheet," Hailstorm head coach Éamon Zayed said.

Hailstorm were aided in the defense of their lead by a second Omaha red card in the 75th minute, reducing the visitors to nine men.

The win puts Hailstorm through to the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup Final against Forward Madison FC on September 28.

"I'm delighted for this group," Zayed said. "I want them to win so bad because they deserve it and maybe now the league might take note."

