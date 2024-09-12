Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Chicago House AC

September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Next up, FMFC plays their third friendly against Chicago House AC on Saturday, September 14th at 6pm CT.

The last time these two teams played each other was in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup last season. The match went into overtime, with House coming back to win 3-2 at Breese Stevens Field, knocking the 'Mingos out of the tournament.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Forward Madison played in the Jägermeister Cup Knockouts on Wednesday against Charlotte Independence. Mitch Osmond scored his first goal of the season and Christian Chaney scored the game-winner before exiting the match with a second yellow.

Both teams would end the match with ten on the field, and Forward would advance to the Jägermeister Cup Finals after a 2-1 victory. The 'Mingos are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC plays Spokane Velocity for the first time at historic Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, September 21st. The club is hosting Hispanic Heritage Night, with kickoff at 5pm CT. Tickets can still be purchased here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCHI

Saturday, September 14th, 2024

6:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

FOLLOW LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2024 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

MAD: 7-2-7

CHI: 6-3-1

