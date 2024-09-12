Deep Run High School Standout and Mary Washington All-American Josh Kirkland Signs Pro Contract

September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce the signing of former Deep Run High School standout and University of Mary Washington All-American forward Josh Kirkland, pending league and federation approval.

Kirkland signs his first pro contract with his hometown club. Having been on trial since the spring, the pacey winger with a knack for getting behind defensive backlines showcased his abilities in the Kickers' exhibition match against USL League Two side Lionsbridge FC on June 26, 2024. He netted the equalizer after splitting two defenders and nutmegging the keeper with a low-driven strike.

During his historic tenure with the UMW men's soccer program, Kirkland was a two-time All-American, three-time All-Region player, and three-time Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He started 72 of the 80 matches he appeared in while scoring 47 goals - 16 of them gamewinners - and adding 16 assists. Kirkland finished his Eagles career fourth in career points (110) and fourth in career goals (47).

Most importantly, Kirkland led UMW to back-to-back Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Championships his junior and senior seasons, advancing to the NCAA tournament both years. In 2022, Kirkland spearheaded the attack that made a run to the National Semifinals, before losing to Williams College 1-0. It was the second time in school history when UMW had advanced to the Final Four.

Kirkland, while trialing with the Kickers, joined the Charlottesville Blues to compete in the 2024 USL League Two season. He netted four goals which ranked tied for first on the team and added an assist while starting all 12 matches he appeared in. The Blues finished 7-3-2 which included a 2-0 win at perennial division favorites Lionsbridge FC.

The 23-year-old represented RVA as a member of the Richmond Strikers during his youth career while also playing for Deep Run High School. As a member of Deep Run's men's soccer team, Kirkland earned First Team All-State and First Team All-Region honors.

Josh Kirkland said:

"Being on trial for over six months was definitely challenging but it was definitely worth it. I was able to grow as a player and it means so much that I have been given the opportunity to be a part of the team. Scoring in front of the fans was a dream come true, and it was just the start. The love the fans showed me after that game is a huge reason that Richmond is a place I want to be in.

"To the fans, I am super excited to be a part of the Kickers for the rest of this season and the next one. I am super excited and ready to help the team succeed in any way needed. I can't wait to be able to play in the amazing City Stadium atmosphere!"

Darren Sawatzky, Richmond Kickers' Head Coach and Chief Sporting Officer said:

"Josh has been working hard and has been a part of our club since preseason. We are thrilled to officially add another local product and Josh has earned this opportunity. Seamless in the locker room and a beast on the training pitch, Josh's lethal scoring ability is now a compliment to pieces he has worked to add while competing here. Josh gives us another scoring threat as we head into the final stretch of this season chasing points."

