Bruno Rendon Named 2024 USL League One Defender of the Year

November 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC defender Bruno Rendon has been named the USL League One Defender of the Year.

"I'm incredibly thankful and honored to be named Defender of the Year," Rendon said. "This achievement means so much to me and I'm grateful for all the support and encouragement along the way."

Rendon was also named to the USL League One All-League First Team this season, his second All-League honor in as many seasons with Hailstorm. His win also makes it three consecutive Defender of the Year awards for Hailstorm, with Arthur Rogers taking the award in both 2022 and 2023.

"Three years in a row we've had a player win Defender of the Year," Hailstorm head coach Éamon Zayed said. "That speaks volumes to the coaching staff here and how much emphasis we place on developing player talent. Bruno is a fantastic example of that."

A key cog in both defense and attack for Hailstorm this season, Rendon led USL League One with 169 duels won, with 75 of those being aerial duels. He also had 88 recoveries, 35 clearances, and 14 interceptions.

Rendon's contributions to the Hailstorm attack included six goals, tied for the team lead with forward Ethan Hoard, a pair of assists, and 22 chances created.

"What he's done this year and how much his game has evolved over the last two seasons has been nothing short of sensational," Zayed said. "If he can continue to develop, stay humble, and work hard, who knows how far he can go in the game."

He did all of that for a 2024 squad that finished second in the USL League One regular season, the best finish in club history, and allowed just 18 goals in 22 regular season matches.

