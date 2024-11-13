Triumph Welcomes Four Team Members to Front Office Staff

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club and Greenville Liberty Soccer Club are pleased to announce the addition of four new members to its front office staff. The expansion comes on the heels of the Club's recent announcement of a new 10,000-seat state-of-the-art stadium to be built at BridgeWay Station.

"These strategic additions to our front office reflect our commitment to excellence both on and off the field," said Doug Erwin, vice president and chief brand officer. "Their collective expertise in sales, creative content, and fan engagement will be pivotal in elevating the Triumph and Liberty experience as we enter our next chapter of growth."

Owen Browning joins the Triumph as the new Manager of Sales and Service. Originally from West Virginia, Browning most recently worked with the Washington Wizards' Sales and Service Department, bringing with him extensive industry knowledge and a commitment to fan engagement. In his role, he will oversee the ticketing team and lead group sales initiatives, helping the Triumph further strengthen its connection with the community and build on its already strong fan base.

Autumn Avery of Kansas City, Missouri, joins the Triumph as a Sales and Service Consultant where she will be responsible for managing sales activities. With a background in professional sports and experience working with the Kansas City Chiefs and World Classrooms, Avery brings a strong commitment to service excellence and an enthusiasm for sports that aligns with the Club's values.

Avery will work alongside Sam Stevens, a recent MBA graduate from Liberty University, who brings a diverse skill set rooted in collegiate athletics, marketing, and sales. A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Stevens is passionate about soccer at all levels and will play a crucial role in helping the Club engage with fans and achieve revenue goals.

Kevin Garcia, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, joins the Club as Creative Content Producer, responsible for producing graphics, photos, and video content for the club's social media channels and digital properties. A 2023 graduate of Full Sail University with a Bachelor of Science in Film, Garcia first joined the Club as a volunteer match day photographer, ultimately leading to a permanent role as Creative Content Producer. His expertise in sports media will enhance the Club's brand and storytelling across digital channels.

For more information on the club's stadium project, upcoming events, or to inquire about season tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit GreenvilleTriumph.com/newstadium and GreenvilleLiberty.com/newstadium.

