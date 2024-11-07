Forward Madison FC's Mitch Osmond, Devin Boyce, and Jimmie Villalobos Earn FMFC Three All League Honors

November 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON WI - Forward Madison FC's standout players Mitch Osmond and Devin Boyce have been awarded USL league One All-League First Team honors, celebrating their remarkable performances throughout the season. While midfielder Jimmie Villalobos joins them on the All-League Second Team, solidifying his impact as a key playmaker. These awards recognize each player's role in Forward Madison's successful regular season.

Mitch Osmond

Team Captain Mitch Osmond has been the backbone of Forward Madison's defense this season, leading the team to an impressive nine clean sheets across 19 league matches. As a center-back, Osmond's composure and dependability have been on full display, consistently showcasing his strengths through tackling, aerial control, and a commanding presence on the backline.

Known for his ability to break lines with his passing, Osmond has maintained an impressive 90% passing accuracy across matches, helping maintain possession and contribute to offensive build-up. Head Coach Matt Glaeser praised Osmond's impact, stating, "Mitch has shown tremendous leadership this season and has been a constant force on the backline. His skill in breaking lines with possession and his sharp defensive instincts have been invaluable"

Osmond's contributions extend beyond defense. His clutch goal in the Jägermeister Cup semifinal highlighted his versatility. His First Team All-League selection is a well-deserved acknowledgement of his skill, dedication, and leadership-qualities that have been pivotal to Forward Madison's strong season and playoff success. After hearing about receiving the award Mitch said "I'm really happy, it's always nice to get some individual awards, but at the end of the day, I just said it to the guys, we all want to be the First-Team All League players, and we do that by winning a Championship. So whilst it is nice. The focus is firmly on getting through this weekend, and making another final."

Devin Boyce

Devin Boyce's creativity and energy in the midfield has earned him a spot alongside Osmond on the First Team. A driving force in Forward Madison's attack, Boyce's quickness and vision enabled him to break down defenses and create critical scoring opportunities. With 6 goals and 1 assist this season, his offensive contributions have been crucial for the team. His versatility across midfield positions provided the team with valuable tactical flexibility. "Devin brings an edge to our game," praised Coach Matt Glaeser. "His ability to adapt, create, and inspire has been key to our midfield strength. He's someone who makes things happen when we need it most."

Glaeser further highlighted Boyce's impact, adding, "Devin has shown week in and week out that he is a worker. His overall mobility, defensive tenacity, and ability to help us create chances have been an enormous asset for us this season." Boyce's blend of speed and skill on the wing made him a constant threat, and his contributions have been crucial to Forward Madison's current playoff run.

Here's what Boyce had to say about the First Team All-League Honors, "I am grateful for the recognition from the league after a long regular season. Any individual success is a reflection of my teammates' hard work throughout the year and my coaches belief in me. Now it's time to bring a championship to Madison."

Jimmie Villalobos

Villalobos, a key force in the Forward Madison's midfield, secured All-League Second Team honors for his strategic play and ability to dictate game tempo. His sharp vision and adaptability enabled him to connect both defensive and offensive phases seamlessly, making him essential in controlling the flow of the game. Coach Matt Glaeser highlighted Villalobos's impact, noting, "Jimmie brings a calm, steady, presence to our midfield, positioning himself intelligently and linking play with precision." Glaeser further emphasized Villalobos's exceptional durability and game-reading ability, qualities that have anchored the Mingos' midfield throughout the season.

When asked about the award and what it means to him Jimmie said "I'm so thankful to have received this honor, but I couldn't do it without the team."

As Forward Madison heads into the playoffs, the recognition of Osmond, Boyce, and Villalobos celebrates not only their standout seasons but also the collective resilience and chemistry driving the team toward the USL League One title.

