Simon Fitch and Nil Vinyals Named to USL League One All-League Second Team

November 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

TAMPA, Fla. - USL League One announced that Richmond Kickers defender and Richmond native Simon Fitch and midfielder Nil Vinyals were named to the league's All-League Second Team.

Both players proved to be vital creators for the Kickers' attack as the team made a run to the postseason - its third appearance in four seasons. Vinyals led the Kickers with five assists and 33 chances created while Fitch finished in second with three assists and 30 chances created.

The duo was also a part of memorable stoppage-time goals that earned crucial results for the Kickers in the regular season. Vinyals served up the assist for Chandler O'Dwyer's 101st-minute goal to clinch the Henny Derby against rivals Forward Madison FC on national television in July. Vinyals then served up Fitch's equalizer in the 93rd minute in October at South Georgia Tormenta FC. The equalizer set up the Kickers to clinch the final playoff spot a week later.

Fitch and Vinyals were two of only three Kickers to appear in all 23 USL League One regular season matches as well as the club's playoff quarterfinal matchup. Fitch was an ironman for the team, playing every single available minute over the 23 matches (2,070).

This marks Fitch's first end-of-season recognition from USL League One while Vinyals earns his second-straight end-of-season accolade from the league after being named All-League First Team in 2023.

Fitch was recently recognized by the River City Red Army as the supporters group's 2024 David Bulow Memorial Most Valuable Player following Vinyals who earned the recognition in 2023.

Simon Fitch said:

"It's certainly rewarding to see my hard work come to fruition. This recognition is a reflection of the support I've received throughout my three years here.

"Darren has consistently believed in me, standing by me through both the highs and lows. Mika has played a pivotal role in my development, dedicating countless hours to helping me improve all aspects of my game. Additionally, the environment created by my teammates, the front office, and the fans has made it easy to give my best every time I step onto the field to represent the Kickers."

Nil Vinyals said:

"It's rewarding to see that qualities beyond just physical attributes are appreciated across the league.

"This recognition is a testament to the strong relationships we built within the locker room with such an incredible group of players. I'm grateful for their support through the many challenges we faced this year, and I look forward to what the future holds."

