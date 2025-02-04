Richmond Kickers Name hummel Pro North America New Apparel Partner

February 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with global sports brand hummel to be the club's official apparel and jersey supplier. hummel will outfit the Kickers players and staff with all training, travel and matchday attire for 2025 and beyond.

With the recently announced brand refresh, the Kickers look to honor the club's history and celebrate the city of Richmond while stepping into a new era.

"The timing couldn't be better to partner with hummel as we enter the Kickers' 33rd consecutive season, under a refreshed brand identity," Kickers President and COO Camp Peery said. "We are beyond excited with everything hummel brings to the table for both our fans and players. Fully customized kits will provide us an amazing canvas to further showcase our club's incredible history and connection with the city we love - We can't wait to share 2025 kit designs and apparel soon!"

Celebrating just over 100 years as a global leader in sports wear and design, hummel is renowned for its innovative design options and brand customization and prides itself on changing the world through sport, making sure that its designs, sponsorships, people, teams, and initiatives work to drive change and progress. The partnership between hummel and the Richmond Kickers allows for enhanced collaboration to create custom gear that is uniquely Richmond and allows the club to build community through our kits.

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the United States' most historic clubs to the hummel family. The Kickers are an integral and important part of the Richmond community and we're grateful to the ownership team for their trust in hummel as part of a new era for the club," Conor Caloia, hummel North America, said. "We can't wait for fans to see the new jerseys."

The Richmond Kickers join iconic international brands like the Danish National Football Teams, Everton FC of the Premier League and Women's Super League, and FC Köln of the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga are outfitted in hummel's high-level performance apparel.

