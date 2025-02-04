Forward Madison Sign Left Winger Nico Brown on Loan for 2025 Season

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has acquired forward Nico Brown on loan from Lexington SC for the 2025 USL League One season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval. Prior to his move to the Flamingos, Brown played a pivotal role for Lexington SC during their 2023 and 2024 seasons, scoring 12 goals in his 62 matches played for the club. While being a proven goal-scorer, Brown has also shown his prowess in setting up his teammates for success, totaling eight assists during his time with Lexington.

"Nico is a player we've been following for the last few years and we are very happy to add him to our 2025 roster," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He fits the characteristics we like in attacking players with his dangerous one-v-one ability, proven goal-scoring and chance-creation qualities, and really strong mentality and character. Nico is hungry to come in and help us accomplish our goals this season and we look forward to having him."

Before his time with Lexington SC, Brown spent his 2022 season with USL League One side, Greenville Triumph SC, where he secured two goals in just 20 matches played for the club.

"I'm excited to play in front of the fans in Madison," said Brown. "I'm blessed to be joining a quality side that is always competitive. I know you'll get bright moments and performances from me as I give 100% towards the team's collective goals."

The Atlanta native's collegiate career started at Loyola University of Maryland in the 2016 season. While with the Greyhounds, Brown played in 62 games, scoring nine goals and assisting on another five. Brown earned several honors while with the team, including All-Patriot League second team in 2018 and All-Patriot League third team in 2019.

After graduating from Loyola, Brown went on to sign for National Independent Soccer Association team, Maryland Bobcats FC, for his 2021 season. While with the Bobcats, Brown played over 600 minutes in just 10 games with the club and contributed one goal, which he scored in the NISA Legends Cup.

