Texoma FC Unveil Inaugural Home Jersey

February 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the highly anticipated inaugural home jersey, a bold and meaningful design that embraces the history, culture, and geography of Texoma.

The kit features red and magnolia stripes, a tribute to two of Texoma's most iconic symbols-the Red River, which stands as the dividing line between Texas and Oklahoma, and the magnolia flower, a reference to Durant, Oklahoma's nickname, "The City of Magnolias". Woven into the jersey is a detailed map of Texoma, symbolizing the deep rooted bond between the players and the community they represent.

Texoma FC CEO, Simon Keizer, expressed his excitement saying, "This has been a vision coming to life as we have spent an incredible amount of time imagining what the first team's inaugural kit would look like for our club. The kit is meant to tell the story of our mission to unite a community through sport as we bring together fans from all over Texoma."

Beyond its aesthetics, the kit represents a commitment to community and connection. The woven map of Texoma serves as a tribute to current and future fans who will fuel the club's journey, highlighting that every match played is not just for the team, but for the entire region.

"The first ever jersey is always going to be special to a club." said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. "The idea behind the map kit was to include all of those who will ultimately become our passionate fan base."

The inaugural Texoma FC Home Kit is available for sale now on our club shop. Orders will be shipped the week of February 24.

Fans will be able to purchase our inaugural kit on February 22 at the Texoma FC Preseason game against MLS Next Pro Champions, North Texas SC. Tickets start at $5 and are available for purchase on our website.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.