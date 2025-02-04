One Knox Signs Defender Abel Caputo

KNOXVILLE, TN - One Knoxville SC has signed defensive midfielder Abel Caputo for the 2025 season.

Originally from Venezuela, but having grown up in Miami, Caputo has spent time in both MLS Next Pro with Inter Miami II and the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship. In 2024 played for One Knox rival Lexington SC where he saw 30 appearances across all competitions.

"Abel is a very technical central midfielder with great vision who also has a competitive bite about him. He knows the League and understands his role in midfield," said coach Ian Fuller, "I'm really looking forward to working with [him], I think he can be a difference maker down the spine."

Caputo joins a One Knox backline that conceded the fewest goals in USL League One in 2024.

