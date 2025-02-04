Charlotte Independence Sign USL Championship Veteran Jon Bakero

February 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today Spanish attacker Jon Bakero will join the club's 2025 roster. The seven year veteran and Wake Forest University alum has played professionally in the MLS, USL Championship, Bulgaria and Spain.

"In Jon, we are signing a quality player and person as well as a proven goal scorer," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "Though he last played in Memphis, Jon brings significant international experience to our squad - he is both a very clean technical player and possesses a high soccer IQ which fits well with our style of play. Most importantly, he is clever in the final third - able to make plays in front of goal. Having finished his college career at Wake Forest, we are excited to have him back in North Carolina."

USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC most recently signed Bakero to a short term contract in July 2024. He totals 12 goals, 14 assists and 90 appearances most of which come from his time with Phoenix Rising from 2018-2021.

"Coming back to North Carolina feels like coming home, and I'm so excited to join the Charlotte Independence," expressed Bakero. "I'm incredibly thankful for this opportunity and looking forward to getting to work with the team and building something special together."

From 2022-2024, Bakero had stops at first tier Bulgarian league side Slavia Sofia before playing with Spanish clubs Pontevedra CF and Club Lleida Esportiu.

Bakero was selected 5th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by Chicago Fire SC, making his professional debut that April. In July, he was traded to Toronto FC who then loaned Bakero to Phoenix Rising FC. After the 2018 season, he signed a permanent contract with the USL Championship club.

Before becoming a professional, Bakero was one of the most decorated athletes in Wake Forest University men's soccer history. He was the third-ever Demon Deacon to win the MAC Hermann Trophy. Bakero was the fourth player to reach the 100-point mark in his career, also finishing fourth all-time with 37 goals and sixth all-time with 26 assists. Additional accolades include Senior CLASS Award, First Team All-American, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and two National Player of the Week honors.

Bakero - who won the MAC Hermann Trophy at Wake Forest in 2017 as the nation's top collegiate soccer player - will become the first Hermann Trophy winner to play in USL League One. In Charlotte, Bakero will be coached by Mike Jeffries who won the Hermann Trophy at Duke University in 1983.

Bakero will be the fourth Hermann Trophy winner Mike Jeffries has led as a head coach, joining Andrew Gutman in Charlotte (2019) and Ali Curtis and Chris Gbandi in Dallas (2003). Among former Hermann Trophy winners who went on to become head coaches in outdoor professional soccer, the only other such instance of a winner coaching a winner was Brad Friedel coaching Teal Bunbury at the New England Revolution between 2017-19.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.

