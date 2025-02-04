One Knox Signs Defender Scott McLeod for 2025 Season

One Knoxville SC has signed defender Scott McLeod for the 2025 season. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, McLeod is coming to Knoxville on his first professional contract following the conclusion of his college career at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

Prior to his time at VCU, McLeod captained the U-15 and U-17 Jamaican National teams in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

"Scott is just fresh out of college, from VCU where he thrived under Dave Giffard. His trajectory and development have been on the raise and I cannot wait to work with [him]," said head coach Ian Fuller, "With the ability to play both sides as a central defender, Scott's versatility will be a massive positive."

McLeod joins new signees Jaheim Brown and Abel Caputo in adding to an already league best defensive unit for the 2025 season.

