Union Omaha Receive Two 2024 USL League One Starting XI Awards

February 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - As announced by the USL yesterday, Union Omaha has won two 2024 Starting XI Awards for front office excellence.

In her first year as General Manager of the club, Alexis Boulos was a recipient of the 2024 Leadership Award for USL League One. Union Omaha won both the regular season and playoff championship, the latter coming in front of a League One Final record crowd. Boulos led a rise in the club's footprint and impact in the Omaha community, growing Union Omaha both on and off the pitch.

"It took a collective team effort to achieve all our successes in 2024, and in the front office and soccer operations, Alexis was a true leader to that end," said Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro. "We are proud to have her on our team leading the way each day as we continue to grow soccer in the Omaha community."

Said Boulos of the award, "It has certainly been an exciting first year. Union Omaha has set the bar high, both on and off the pitch, and I have the privilege of working and learning from the best in the business right here in Omaha. This year I have had the opportunity to share this fantastic organization with our community, and I hope to continue to grow our contributions and impact in this amazing place we call home. I'm so proud to be a part of this team."

In addition to the above, Union Omaha was named the winner of the USL's Public Relations and Communications Award for USL League One. The club were noted by the league for high-quality media produced in-house, as well as consistent local media coverage earned.

Union Omaha's 2025 USL League One season kicks off at Greenville on Wednesday, March 12th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

