Kickers Open Entire USL League One Season with 4-2 Win over South Georgia Tormenta

March 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND Va. - Behind the season's first goal from Hayden Anderson and a game-winner from Dakota Barnathan, the Kickers enter the 2025 season with three points, defeating South Georgia Tormenta FC.

A defensive 20 minutes opened the first half between the two sides. It wasn't until Nils Seufert sent a long ball to Anderson that the Kickers found true momentum. Anderson shook two defenders and buried the first goal of the 2025 season with a curling ball off his left foot from outside the 18 yard box.

Tormenta answered with a penalty kick in the 24th minute but the Kickers momentum would not be slowed.

Ten minutes later, Maxi Schenfeld's throw-in found Darwin Espinal up the sideline. Espinal crossed to Chandler O'Dwyer who found his first goal of the season off his left foot from the penalty spot.

In the 41st, Dakota Barnathan would score the ultimate game winner. Schenfeld sent a corner into the box and Barnathan sent it into the back of the net off the volley.

First-half extra time started and Tormenta pushed, finding the back of the net for the second time but it wouldn't shake the Kickers' drive. The Kickers controlled the second half all the way through and would not allow another South Georgia goal.

In the 74th minute, Nils Seufert buried the insurance goal. Simon Fitch interrupted Tormenta passing on the left side and found Eli Terzaghi ahead who passed the ball to Espinal. Terzaghi and Espinal worked up the sideline before sending a cross into the middle. From there, Seufert took it, lost a defender, and ripped a shot into the back of the net.

The Kickers next take the pitch in Charlotte to face the Independence on Saturday, March 15. The home opener in Richmond will be against AV Alta FC on March 22. Get your tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets.

